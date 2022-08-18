Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Lowe's shares close higher on Wednesday, company forecasts lower annual sales as inflation weighs on demand

Lowe’s shares close higher on Wednesday, company forecasts lower annual sales as inflation weighs on demand

August 18, 2022 10:39 am

Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) on Wednesday warned of a hit to full-year sales and reported an unexpected drop in comparable sales, as demand for tools and paints eased from pandemic highs amid soaring inflation and a return to pre-pandemic work routines.

Lowe’s reported a surprise 0.3% drop in quarterly comparable sales, while the median analyst forecast had pointed to a 2.4% growth.

The home improvement chain now expects full-year total sales toward the lower end of its forecast range of $97 billion to $99 billion and it also forecasts comparable sales in the lower end of its previously expected range of -1% to +1% growth.

The company reported earnings of $4.67 per share in the second quarter ended July 29th, which exceeded market consensus of $4.58 per share, as costs dropped.

Lowe’s now expects full-year earnings per share at the upper end of its forecast range of $13.10 to $13.60 due to cost control and stable demand from professional builders.

Lowe’s shares closed higher for a sixth consecutive trading session in New York on Wednesday. The stock went up 0.58% ($1.25) to $215.37, after touching an intraday high at $221.19. The latter has been a price level not seen since March 29th ($221.34).

The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc have retreated 16.68% so far in 2022 compared with a 10.33% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2021, Lowe’s Companies Inc’s stock went up 61.04%, thus, it outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 26.89% gain.

