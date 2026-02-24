Crude Near Multi-Month Highs on Geopolitical Risks

Key Moments

Brent crude futures traded at $71.57 a barrel and U.S. crude at $66.49 a barrel, both near their strongest levels in several months.

Investors monitored U.S.-Iran tensions and upcoming nuclear talks in Geneva as potential threats to oil supply.

The United States implemented a 10% tariff on all non-exempt goods, diverging from an earlier signaled 15% rate.

Market Overview

Oil prices held close to seven-month highs on Tuesday as market participants evaluated the potential impact on supply from any further military escalation involving the United States and Iran, ahead of another scheduled round of nuclear negotiations.

At 1251 GMT, Brent crude futures gained 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.57 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $66.49 a barrel.

Contract Price Move Percent Change Comment Brent crude futures $71.57 +$0.08 +0.1% Highest level since late July U.S. crude futures (WTI) $66.49 +$0.18 +0.3% Firmest level since early August

Brent remained at its strongest level since late July, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at its highest since early August, underscoring the geopolitical premium currently embedded in energy markets.

U.S.-Iran Tensions and Nuclear Talks

According to Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, Iran and the United States are set to convene a third round of nuclear negotiations on Thursday in Geneva.

The United States is seeking for Iran to abandon its nuclear program, while Iran has firmly resisted such demands and has denied any intention to build a nuclear weapon.

Concerns over a possible military confrontation intensified after a senior State Department official said on Monday that the United States is withdrawing non-essential government personnel and their families from the U.S. embassy in Beirut. This move comes amid heightened anxiety about the risk of conflict with Iran, which is described as being close to an agreement with China to buy anti-ship cruise missiles, according to sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated in a social media post on Monday that it will be a “very bad day” for Iran if it does not make a deal.

Analyst Perspective on Geopolitical Premium

Analysts at SEB cautioned that the primary concern is not that a full-scale war is the most likely scenario, but that once tensions and market positioning rise, it may become challenging to de-escalate.

They wrote in a note: “The risk is not necessarily that war is the base case, but that escalation becomes difficult to unwind once positioning and expectations are elevated.”

They added: “That is the uncomfortable dynamic currently underpinning the geopolitical premium in oil.”

Tariff Policy Shift Adds Another Market Variable

In a separate development relevant to broader market sentiment, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that from Tuesday the United States imposed a 10% tariff on all goods not covered by exemptions. This rate differs from the 15% tariff that President Donald Trump had indicated last week, a day after announcing a 10% rate.

The tariff decision adds another layer of policy uncertainty that investors may weigh alongside geopolitical risks when assessing the outlook for global growth and energy demand.