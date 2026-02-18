Johnson & Johnson to Invest $1B in Pa. Cell Therapy Plant

Key Moments

Johnson & Johnson plans to invest more than $1 billion in a new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The project is expected to generate over 4,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent biomanufacturing roles, according to the company.

The investment is part of J&J’s broader plan to deploy more than $55 billion in U.S. manufacturing and research infrastructure through early 2029.

New Pennsylvania Facility Anchors U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it will allocate more than $1 billion to construct a new cell therapy facility in Pennsylvania. The initiative is part of the company’s broader effort, announced last year, to expand manufacturing capabilities in the United States amid President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

In March, the company outlined a plan to invest more than $55 billion through early 2029 to develop manufacturing sites and research infrastructure across the country. That plan includes a separate facility in Wilson, North Carolina.

Job Creation and Capacity Growth in Montgomery County

The new site in Montgomery County is expected to add significant employment in the region. J&J said the project will create more than 4,000 construction jobs during the build-out phase and 500 permanent biomanufacturing positions after the plant begins operating. The company did not specify when the facility is expected to come online.

According to J&J, the plant will expand its capacity to manufacture medicines focused on cancer, immune disorders, and neurological diseases.

Location Investment Amount Project Type Jobs / Impact Montgomery County, Pennsylvania >$1 billion New cell therapy manufacturing facility >4,000 construction jobs; 500 permanent biomanufacturing jobs United States (overall plan) >$55 billion through early 2029 Manufacturing and research infrastructure Not disclosed Holly Springs, North Carolina $2 billion Manufacturing facility under a 10-year agreement with Fujifilm Biotechnologies Not disclosed

Tariffs Drive Sector-Wide Investment Response

The U.S. government imposed a 100% tariff on branded drugs in October, stating that the measure would apply only to companies that had not already started construction on U.S.-based manufacturing plants.

Major pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca, have committed billions of dollars to increase their U.S. manufacturing presence in response to Trump’s policy actions, including tariff threats.

Existing U.S. Footprint and Cell Therapy Portfolio

J&J currently has one approved cell therapy, Carvykti, which is indicated for adults with certain types of multiple myeloma, a cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow.

The company said it already operates 10 facilities in Pennsylvania, with an estimated annual economic impact of about $10 billion in the state.

Additional North Carolina Investment

In August, J&J announced a $2 billion investment for a manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. That project is being executed under a 10-year agreement with Tokyo-based contract drug developer Fujifilm Biotechnologies.