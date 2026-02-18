Aussie Dollar Slightly Lower as FOMC Minutes Loom

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades near 0.7075-0.7070 after failing to extend a rebound from the 0.7030-0.7025 area.

Expectations for Fed rate cuts and the RBA’s hawkish stance temper downside pressure on the pair.

Technical indicators show fading bearish momentum, with AUD/USD holding above the rising 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.

Market Overview

During the Asian session on Wednesday, AUD/USD came under renewed selling pressure, halting the prior day’s recovery from the 0.7030-0.7025 zone, which marked an over one-week low. The pair is currently trading around the 0.7075-0.7070 band, posting a decline of just over 0.10% on the day. The move coincides with modest strength in the US Dollar, although the scope for additional downside appears limited for now.

Investors appear to be positioning around expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June and deliver at least two rate reductions in 2026. These expectations, together with indications of progress in US-Iran nuclear negotiations, may weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar and lend support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s hawkish posture adds a further layer of caution for those anticipating sustained weakness in AUD/USD as attention shifts to the release of the FOMC Minutes later in the day.

Technical Picture: AUD/USD Near-Term Setup

From a technical standpoint, the pair staged a rebound on Tuesday from the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, which is currently situated near 0.7020. This moving average is sloping upward, and spot remains above it, preserving a constructive short-term tone.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is hovering close to the zero line, with its negative readings narrowing, signaling that bearish momentum is losing traction. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index stands at 51, a neutral level, and is edging higher, in line with a stabilizing price environment.

The bullish bias is likely to remain intact as long as AUD/USD holds above the rising 100-period SMA, which acts as dynamic support. In this scenario, any dips are expected to be relatively shallow. A shift of the MACD into positive territory, coupled with a firmer push higher in the RSI from 51, would reinforce upside momentum. In the absence of such confirmation, however, gains may remain constrained.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart Snapshot

Indicator Current Signal / Level Implication Price zone 0.7075-0.7070 Trading slightly lower on the day Recent low support 0.7030-0.7025 Over one-week low and recent bounce area 100-period SMA (4-hour) Near 0.7020 Rising dynamic support, maintains positive bias MACD Near zero, negative values shrinking Bearish pressure fading RSI 51 (neutral), edging higher Suggests stabilizing and potentially constructive tone

Australian Dollar: Key Fundamental Drivers

Interest Rates and Monetary Policy

One of the primary influences on the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the interest rate level set by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA determines the rate at which Australian banks lend to one another, shaping borrowing costs across the broader economy. Its main objective is to keep inflation within a 2-3% band through adjustments in policy rates. Comparatively higher interest rates versus other major central banks tend to support the AUD, while relatively lower rates weigh on the currency. In addition to rate changes, the RBA can also employ quantitative easing or tightening to affect credit conditions, with the former generally negative for the AUD and the latter typically supportive.

China and Commodity Demand

Australia’s status as a resource-rich exporter means commodity prices are central to the AUD’s performance, particularly Iron Ore, its largest export. Stronger Iron Ore prices usually boost demand for the Australian Dollar, while weaker prices tend to have the opposite effect. Because China is Australia’s largest trading partner, the strength of the Chinese economy is also critical: when Chinese growth is robust, demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services increases, lifting the AUD. Conversely, slower-than-expected Chinese growth often pressures the currency. Surprises – positive or negative – in Chinese economic data can therefore have a direct and immediate impact on AUD pairs.

Trade Balance and Risk Sentiment

Australia’s Trade Balance, the gap between export revenues and import costs, is another important factor shaping the AUD. A positive Trade Balance, reflecting stronger export demand relative to imports, typically bolsters the currency as foreign buyers need AUD to purchase Australian goods and commodities. A negative balance, by contrast, can weigh on the currency. Market sentiment more broadly also matters: in “risk-on” environments, when investors seek higher-yielding and risk-sensitive assets, the AUD tends to benefit, whereas during “risk-off” episodes, demand for safer assets can curb appetite for the Australian Dollar.