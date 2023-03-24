Electrical aircraft developer Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) on Friday appointed Michael Huerta, former Federal Aviation Administration head, to its board of directors.

Between 2013 and 2018, Huerta was FAA administrator, while before that he served as deputy administrator for 3 years.

In 2018, Huerta was also appointed to the board of Delta Air Lines.

According to JoeBen Bevirt, Chief Executive Officer of Joby Aviation, Michael Huerta being on both boards “will be invaluable as we prepare for commercial operations.”

The company is seeking to obtain FAA certification for its vertical take-off and landing aircraft before it begins planned commercial passenger service in 2025.

Paul Sciarra, the company’s Executive Chairman, expects 2023 will be a “pivotal” year for “making real progress” in that process. Meanwhile, Huerta’s appointment will be “bringing perspective” to the process.

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) closed 1.04% ($0.04) higher at $3.87 in New York on Thursday.

The aircraft developer’s total market cap now stands at $2.433 billion.