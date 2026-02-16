Spot Silver falls in holiday-thinned trade

Spot Silver edged lower on Monday amid light trading volumes, with markets in the US and China closed due to local public holidays.

Additionally, there has likely been some profit taking after Silver’s 2.7% surge on Friday.

US markets remain closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday, while Chinese markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

On the macro data front, annual headline consumer inflation in the US has eased to 2.4% in January, the lowest level since May 2025, from 2.7% in December.

And, annual core CPI inflation has eased to 2.5% in January, the lowest rate since March 2021, from 2.6% in December.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said last week that interest rates could be lowered, but highlighted that services inflation was still elevated.

Markets are now pricing in over 90% chance that the Fed will hold rates steady in March. Yet, investors are still pricing in 75 basis points of rate cuts this year, with the first likely in July.

Lower interest rates tend to reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, which pays no interest.

Spot Silver was last down 0.37% on the day to trade at $77.06 per troy ounce.