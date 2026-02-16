Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver falls in holiday-thinned trade

Spot Silver falls in holiday-thinned trade

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Silver edged lower on Monday amid light trading volumes, with markets in the US and China closed due to local public holidays.

Additionally, there has likely been some profit taking after Silver’s 2.7% surge on Friday.

US markets remain closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday, while Chinese markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

On the macro data front, annual headline consumer inflation in the US has eased to 2.4% in January, the lowest level since May 2025, from 2.7% in December.

And, annual core CPI inflation has eased to 2.5% in January, the lowest rate since March 2021, from 2.6% in December.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said last week that interest rates could be lowered, but highlighted that services inflation was still elevated.

Markets are now pricing in over 90% chance that the Fed will hold rates steady in March. Yet, investors are still pricing in 75 basis points of rate cuts this year, with the first likely in July.

Lower interest rates tend to reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, which pays no interest.

Spot Silver was last down 0.37% on the day to trade at $77.06 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Market Briefing on Wednesday June 22ndMarket Briefing on Wednesday June 22nd After marking an intraday low of 1.1237 during the early phase of the Asian trading session, EUR/USD has gradually neutralized losses and moved back above 1.1300 in early US trade and ahead of Fed Chair Yellens testimony before the House […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: natural gas, crude oil futuresCommodities trading outlook: natural gas, crude oil futures West Texas Intermediate crude held near Friday’s three-week high close and is set for a quarterly advance as Russia and the West discuss how to defuse growing tension over the crisis in Ukraine, while supply outages from Nigeria and Libya […]
  • USD/JPY Stalls Below 149.00 Following BoJ Interest Rate DecisionUSD/JPY Stalls Below 149.00 Following BoJ Interest Rate Decision Key momentsThe USD/JPY is trading below the 149.00 mark. The pair managed to climb past 150.00 on Wednesday, but it sank to around 148 the following day. Global uncertainties, including trade policy and geopolitical tensions, have […]
  • Sterling Strengthens as GBP/USD Upside BeckonsSterling Strengthens as GBP/USD Upside Beckons Key Moments GBP/USD trades within a defined range between 1.3750 and 1.3850. UOB Group analysts see room for the pair to advance toward 1.3925 if momentum holds. The bullish outlook remains valid as long as GBP/USD stays […]
  • USD/KRW: Won off 1-week high as Bank of Korea holds for 7th timeUSD/KRW: Won off 1-week high as Bank of Korea holds for 7th time The South Korean Won eased against the US Dollar on Thursday, as the Bank of Korea (BOK) left its base rate without change at 3.5% at its November policy meeting, in line with market expectations.This way, borrowing costs were kept on […]
  • Global Payments appoints Cameron Bready as President and CEOGlobal Payments appoints Cameron Bready as President and CEO Global provider of payment technology and software solutions, Global Payments Inc, said on Monday that Jeffrey Sloan would step down from the roles of Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's board, effective June 1st.He […]