AUD/JPY Hits Multi-Decade High as Markets Eye Policy, Risk

Rabobank Flags Multi-Decade High in AUD/JPY

Rabobank’s Senior FX Strategist Jane Foley reports that AUD/JPY has risen to levels not seen since 1990. The move has been driven by the combination of Australia’s position as a net energy exporter and market speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may raise interest rates again, potentially as early as next week.

According to the bank, the cross has also been bolstered by a lack of change in expectations for Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy, which has kept the yen on the back foot and supported carry trades into higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar.

Drivers: Energy Exports, Carry Trades, and Policy Expectations

Foley emphasizes the current macro backdrop for the Australian dollar:

“Australia’s position as a net energy exporter is supportive for the AUD in the current environment, as is market speculation regarding the prospects of further RBA rate hikes, potentially as soon as next week.”

Rabobank notes that recent shifts in market pricing have altered the perceived timing of policy tightening by several central banks:

“Now market pricing is indicating that rate hikes for several of those central banks, including the RBA, could be brought forward.”

This repricing has reinforced the yield advantage of the Australian dollar over the yen, enhancing the carry appeal of AUD/JPY.

Risks: Geopolitical Tensions and Risk-Off Scenarios

Despite these supportive factors, Rabobank warns that the rally in AUD/JPY remains vulnerable to changes in global risk sentiment and policy responses to inflation risks.

The bank highlights the potential for the Japanese yen to benefit if global conditions deteriorate and risk appetite wanes:

“If the current crisis is prolonged and more central banks turn hawkish on the back of inflation risks, the JPY may benefit from a drop in liquidity and risk appetite as domestic savings return home.”

Rabobank also underscores the sensitivity of carry trades to shifts in volatility:

“Despite the support that the AUD may gains from Australia’s energy exports, carry trades can fizzle in higher volatility, risk off environments.”

Outlook Ahead of Upcoming Policy Meetings

Looking at the near-term outlook, Rabobank sees upcoming central bank decisions as a key catalyst for the next phase in AUD/JPY price action:

“While the outcome of next week’s policy meetings will set the tone for AUD/JPY near-term, we would be wary of expecting this currency pair to continue its charge higher if tensions are prolonged.”

The bank’s stance suggests that while the current policy and energy backdrop is constructive for the Australian dollar, any escalation in geopolitical tensions or a marked shift into risk-off conditions could cap or reverse recent gains in the cross.

