Kraft Heinz Shelves Split Plans, Prioritizes Profit Expansion

Key Moments

Kraft Heinz paused previously announced plans to separate into two distinct companies.

The company plans to allocate $600 million toward marketing, sales, and product development.

Kraft Heinz shares fell 5.2% in early Wednesday trading after weaker quarterly and annual results.

Strategic Pivot Under New Leadership

Kraft Heinz announced Wednesday that it is putting on hold its earlier decision to divide the business into two separate companies.

Steve Cahillane, who took over as chief executive officer of Kraft Heinz on Jan. 1 and previously led Kellogg Co., said he intends to concentrate the organization on driving profitable expansion across the portfolio.

“I have seen that the opportunity is larger than expected and that many of our challenges are fixable and within our control,” Cahillane said in a statement.

Market Reaction and Recent Performance

Following the announcement and the release of its latest financial results, Kraft Heinz shares declined 5.2% in early trading on Wednesday. The company reported lower results for both the most recent quarter and the full year.

Original Breakup Plan and Brand Allocation

Kraft Heinz had revealed in September that it intended to separate into two entities, approximately a decade after the combination of its legacy brands created one of the largest global food manufacturers.

Under that plan, one company would have held better-performing brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia cream cheese, and Kraft Mac & Cheese. A second company would have contained slower-selling brands including Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables.

At the time of the September announcement, management indicated that the separation was expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

Planned Company Example Brands Sales Momentum Entity 1 Heinz, Philadelphia cream cheese, Kraft Mac & Cheese Stronger-selling Entity 2 Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles, Lunchables Slower-selling

Refocused Investment Strategy

On Wednesday, Kraft Heinz said it is shifting away from the separation strategy and instead will deploy $600 million toward marketing, sales, and product innovation efforts.

In the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release, Cahillane emphasized the strength of Kraft Heinz’s financial position, highlighting both the balance sheet and free cash flow potential.

“We are confident in the opportunity ahead and believe this investment will accelerate our return to profitable growth,” Cahillane said.

