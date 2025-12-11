Cardano Slumps as Crypto Market Faces Broad Selloff

Key Moments

Cardano (ADA) declined 10.62% to $0.4231 on Thursday, marking its steepest one-day drop since October 10.

Cardano’s market capitalization fell to $15.1934B, remaining 86.35% below its $3.10 all-time high.

Bitcoin and Ethereum also moved lower, with Bitcoin down 2.63% at $90,182.6 and Ethereum off 4.51% at $3,196.72.

Cardano Extends Losses After Sharp Daily Drop

Cardano was quoted at $0.4231 by 04:00 (09:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, registering a 10.62% decline for the session. This marked the largest single-day percentage loss for the token since October 10.

The selloff drove Cardano’s market capitalization down to $15.1934B, representing 0.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization had reached $94.8001B.

Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance

During the previous twenty-four hours, Cardano traded within a price band of $0.4217 to $0.4549.

On a seven-day basis, Cardano has also been under pressure, losing 5.6% over that period. Trading activity remained notable, with $1.1231B worth of Cardano changing hands in the twenty-four hours to the time of writing, equal to 0.71% of the total trading volume across all cryptocurrencies.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano’s price fluctuated between $0.4067 and $0.4838.

Distance From All-Time High

At its latest quoted level, Cardano remains sharply below its record price. The token is down 86.35% from its all-time high of $3.10, which was set on September 2, 2021.

Market Snapshot: Bitcoin and Ethereum

Weakness in Cardano occurred alongside broader softness across major cryptocurrencies.

Asset Price (Investing.com Index) Daily Change Market Cap Share of Total Crypto Market Cap Cardano $0.4231 -10.62% $15.1934B 0.49% Bitcoin $90,182.6 -2.63% $1,800.2617B 58.62% Ethereum $3,196.72 -4.51% $385.8612B 12.56%

Bitcoin was last quoted at $90,182.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.63% on the day. Ethereum traded at $3,196.72 on the same index, reflecting a 4.51% decline.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization stood at $1,800.2617B, accounting for 58.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. Ethereum’s market capitalization totaled $385.8612B, equivalent to 12.56% of the overall market value.