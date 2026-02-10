GBP/JPY Edges Lower on UK Political Uncertainty

Key Moments

GBP/JPY trades near 212.00 on Tuesday, down almost 0.70% amid renewed UK political uncertainty.

The Yen gains support from Japan’s decisive election outcome and ongoing official warnings on sharp currency moves.

UK markets focus on upcoming GDP, Industrial Production, and Manufacturing Production data scheduled for Thursday.

Pound Under Pressure as UK Political Risk Intensifies

GBP/JPY remains on the back foot as investors react to rising political tensions in the United Kingdom, contrasting with a more stable backdrop in Japan. The cross is trading around 212.00 on Tuesday, showing a decline of nearly 0.70% on the session.

Market sentiment toward the British Pound has deteriorated as leadership uncertainty in the UK resurfaces. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing mounting calls to resign following his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, a move that has triggered renewed criticism over Mandelson’s past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the pressure, Starmer has pushed back against demands for his departure, stating he is “not prepared to walk away” and pledging to “fight on” after receiving public backing from several senior Cabinet ministers during a meeting with the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday.

Investors are increasingly concerned that any leadership change could heighten the risk of weaker fiscal discipline and increased government borrowing, adding a layer of risk premium to the Pound.

Japanese Yen Supported by Election Outcome and Policy Rhetoric

In contrast, the political backdrop in Japan has turned more supportive for the Yen. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has secured a decisive and historic election win, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party capturing 316 of the 465 seats in the lower house. The strong mandate has helped the Yen stabilize and recover against major currencies, reinforcing downside pressure on GBP/JPY.

Alongside the political clarity, repeated verbal interventions from Japan’s Ministry of Finance are keeping currency traders alert. Officials have reiterated their willingness to act against excessive moves in the foreign exchange market, which is providing additional near-term support to the Yen.

Recent UK Data and Upcoming Economic Releases

On the data front, the UK’s BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales for January registered a year-on-year increase of 2.3%, up from the previous 1.0% and above market expectations of 1.2%. The improvement highlights some resilience in consumer spending, even as political risks rise.

Looking ahead, Japan’s economic calendar remains relatively light for the remainder of the week. In the UK, attention is turning to a set of key releases on Thursday, including Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Industrial Production, and Manufacturing Production. These figures are likely to be closely watched for their implications for growth, policy expectations, and the Pound’s performance.

Indicator Period Latest Reading Previous Market Expectation BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales (YoY) January 2.3% 1.0% 1.2% GDP – Due Thursday – – Industrial Production – Due Thursday – – Manufacturing Production – Due Thursday – –

GDP: Definition and Market Impact

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) tracks the pace of expansion in its economy over a specified period, typically a quarter. The most informative readings compare output either with the previous quarter, such as Q2 2023 versus Q1 2023, or with the same quarter a year earlier, such as Q2 2023 versus Q2 2022.

Quarterly GDP figures can also be annualized by projecting the quarter’s growth rate across a full year. However, such annualized numbers can be misleading if they are distorted by one-off shocks that are unlikely to persist for the entire year, such as the sharp downturn in the first quarter of 2020 at the onset of the covid pandemic.

How GDP Shapes Currency Dynamics

Stronger GDP growth is typically supportive for a country’s currency because it signals a healthier economy that is better positioned to produce goods and services for export and attract foreign investment. Conversely, a decline in GDP is usually negative for the currency.

Expanding economic activity tends to boost consumption, which can fuel inflation. In response, the central bank may raise interest rates to contain price pressures. Higher interest rates, in turn, can draw additional capital inflows from global investors, lending further support to the local currency.

Link Between GDP and Gold Prices

When GDP growth accelerates and economic conditions strengthen, higher spending can feed into inflation, prompting the central bank to increase interest rates. Rising interest rates are generally unfavorable for Gold because they raise the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset instead of placing funds in interest-bearing deposits.

As a result, a higher GDP growth rate is usually viewed as a bearish factor for Gold prices.