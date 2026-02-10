Apple Elliott Wave Structure Signals Final Rally

Key Moments

Apple (AAPL) has been advancing from the January 21, 2026 low in a five-wave Elliott Wave impulse pattern.

Wave 4 has been identified as a completed zigzag correction, ending at $271.70 after a series of three legs down from the wave 3 peak.

As long as $252.12 holds as a key pivot, pullbacks are expected to be bought, with a break above the wave 3 high needed to reinforce the bullish continuation view.

Impulsive Advance From January 21, 2026 Low

The move in Apple (AAPL) from the January 21, 2026 low is described as a developing five-wave Elliott Wave impulse. The initial leg higher, wave 1, carried the stock up to $268.34. That advance was followed by a corrective decline in wave 2, which completed at $252.12 before the stock turned higher again.

From there, AAPL entered wave 3 at a higher degree. Within this third wave, the internal structure unfolded in five smaller waves. The first of these, wave ((i)), finished at $261.90. A retracement in wave ((ii)) then pulled back to $255. After that, momentum improved, and wave ((iii)) extended the rally toward $279.50. A subsequent pause in wave ((iv)) found support at $273.50. The final push in wave ((v)) then advanced to $280.90, marking the termination of wave 3 on the higher degree count.

Wave Price Level Description Wave 1 $268.34 Initial advance from January 21, 2026 low Wave 2 $252.12 Corrective pullback completing the second wave Wave 3 – ((i)) $261.90 First sub-wave of wave 3 Wave 3 – ((ii)) $255 Pullback within wave 3 Wave 3 – ((iii)) $279.50 Strong impulsive leg in wave 3 Wave 3 – ((iv)) $273.50 Consolidation before final push Wave 3 – ((v)) / Wave 3 peak $280.90 Completion of wave 3 at higher degree Wave 4 – ((a)) $276.28 First leg of zigzag correction Wave 4 – ((b)) $278.47 Countertrend rally within correction Wave 4 – ((c)) / Wave 4 low $271.70 Final leg of zigzag, completing wave 4

Wave 4 Zigzag and Setup for Wave 5

After reaching the wave 3 peak at $280.90, AAPL entered a corrective phase labeled as wave 4. This correction is characterized as a zigzag. In this sequence, the initial decline in wave ((a)) moved down to $276.28. A short-lived recovery in wave ((b)) followed, with prices rising to $278.47. The last leg of the pattern, wave ((c)), then extended lower to $271.70, completing wave 4 at the higher degree.

With wave 4 considered complete, attention shifts to the anticipated development of wave 5, which is expected to continue the larger impulsive structure higher. A move above the wave 3 top at $280.90 would increase confidence in the view that the broader advance from the January 21 low remains in force.

Key Pivot and Pullback Structure

From a tactical perspective, the level at $252.12, which marks the termination of wave 2, is identified as an important pivot. As long as this price holds, the analysis suggests that any downward reactions are more likely to draw in buyers rather than signal a completed bullish cycle. These pullbacks are described as having the potential to form in either three or seven swings, providing possible entry points for those looking to align with the ongoing upward structure.

Chart Reference

The described wave structure is based on a 30 minute chart of Apple (AAPL), illustrating the progression from the January 21, 2026 low through the current impulsive and corrective phases.