Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Apple Elliott Wave Structure Signals Final Rally

Apple Elliott Wave Structure Signals Final Rally

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Apple (AAPL) has been advancing from the January 21, 2026 low in a five-wave Elliott Wave impulse pattern.
  • Wave 4 has been identified as a completed zigzag correction, ending at $271.70 after a series of three legs down from the wave 3 peak.
  • As long as $252.12 holds as a key pivot, pullbacks are expected to be bought, with a break above the wave 3 high needed to reinforce the bullish continuation view.

Impulsive Advance From January 21, 2026 Low

The move in Apple (AAPL) from the January 21, 2026 low is described as a developing five-wave Elliott Wave impulse. The initial leg higher, wave 1, carried the stock up to $268.34. That advance was followed by a corrective decline in wave 2, which completed at $252.12 before the stock turned higher again.

From there, AAPL entered wave 3 at a higher degree. Within this third wave, the internal structure unfolded in five smaller waves. The first of these, wave ((i)), finished at $261.90. A retracement in wave ((ii)) then pulled back to $255. After that, momentum improved, and wave ((iii)) extended the rally toward $279.50. A subsequent pause in wave ((iv)) found support at $273.50. The final push in wave ((v)) then advanced to $280.90, marking the termination of wave 3 on the higher degree count.

WavePrice LevelDescription
Wave 1$268.34Initial advance from January 21, 2026 low
Wave 2$252.12Corrective pullback completing the second wave
Wave 3 – ((i))$261.90First sub-wave of wave 3
Wave 3 – ((ii))$255Pullback within wave 3
Wave 3 – ((iii))$279.50Strong impulsive leg in wave 3
Wave 3 – ((iv))$273.50Consolidation before final push
Wave 3 – ((v)) / Wave 3 peak$280.90Completion of wave 3 at higher degree
Wave 4 – ((a))$276.28First leg of zigzag correction
Wave 4 – ((b))$278.47Countertrend rally within correction
Wave 4 – ((c)) / Wave 4 low$271.70Final leg of zigzag, completing wave 4

Wave 4 Zigzag and Setup for Wave 5

After reaching the wave 3 peak at $280.90, AAPL entered a corrective phase labeled as wave 4. This correction is characterized as a zigzag. In this sequence, the initial decline in wave ((a)) moved down to $276.28. A short-lived recovery in wave ((b)) followed, with prices rising to $278.47. The last leg of the pattern, wave ((c)), then extended lower to $271.70, completing wave 4 at the higher degree.

With wave 4 considered complete, attention shifts to the anticipated development of wave 5, which is expected to continue the larger impulsive structure higher. A move above the wave 3 top at $280.90 would increase confidence in the view that the broader advance from the January 21 low remains in force.

Key Pivot and Pullback Structure

From a tactical perspective, the level at $252.12, which marks the termination of wave 2, is identified as an important pivot. As long as this price holds, the analysis suggests that any downward reactions are more likely to draw in buyers rather than signal a completed bullish cycle. These pullbacks are described as having the potential to form in either three or seven swings, providing possible entry points for those looking to align with the ongoing upward structure.

Chart Reference

The described wave structure is based on a 30 minute chart of Apple (AAPL), illustrating the progression from the January 21, 2026 low through the current impulsive and corrective phases.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News