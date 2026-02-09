U.S. Futures Ease as Markets Await Data, Earnings

Key Moments

U.S. stock index futures traded lower, with Nasdaq 100 Futures down 115 points, or 0.5%, as of 05:55 ET (10:55 GMT).

Investors are awaiting delayed U.S. employment and CPI releases, alongside a busy earnings calendar featuring Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Gold and silver prices climbed, while oil prices inched higher after signs of continued U.S.-Iran nuclear talks eased regional tension concerns.

Futures Pull Back After Prior Session Rally

U.S. equity futures slipped early Monday, as market participants approached the new week cautiously ahead of key economic reports and a fresh round of corporate earnings.

At 05:55 ET (10:55 GMT), Dow Jones Futures were 48 points lower, down 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures declined 18 points, or 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 115 points, or 0.5%.

These moves followed a strong finish in the preceding Wall Street session, when major averages rebounded from AI-driven selling earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pushed above the 50,000 mark for the first time, while the S&P 500 advanced nearly 2% and the NASDAQ Composite rose about 2.2%.

AI and Chipmakers Lead Late-Week Turnaround

The end-of-week rebound was fueled largely by a recovery in chipmakers and AI-related stocks, which had endured sharp declines amid concerns over technology disruption and elevated valuations.

Earlier in the week, high-growth technology names had come under pressure as investors rotated out of the sector. Worries that rapid developments in AI could reshape software business models and squeeze profit margins contributed to the volatility.

Corporate Earnings in Focus

Attention is now turning to another active week for earnings. Consumer bellwether Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) and automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) are among the major companies scheduled to post quarterly results.

On Monday, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) features prominently on the earnings calendar. The chipmaker previously issued guidance for fourth-quarter revenue and profit that was broadly consistent with expectations. Robust performance in its business supporting power management at AI data centers has helped counter weaker electric vehicle demand in North America and Europe, which has weighed on automotive sector spending for its silicon carbide chips.

Additional technology and growth names set to report this week include Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Company Exchange/Symbol Context Coca-Cola NYSE:KO Scheduled to report quarterly results Ford Motor Company NYSE:F Scheduled to report quarterly results ON Semiconductor NASDAQ:ON Guidance broadly in line; AI data center demand offsetting EV softness Datadog NASDAQ:DDOG Results expected this week Spotify NYSE:SPOT Results expected this week Cisco NASDAQ:CSCO Results expected this week Applied Materials NASDAQ:AMAT Results expected this week

Delayed Jobs and Inflation Data Ahead

Beyond earnings, traders are preparing for key U.S. macroeconomic releases that were postponed due to a brief government shutdown.

The January U.S. employment report, which had originally been slated for publication last week, is now expected on Wednesday. A weaker-than-anticipated private-sector payrolls report last week prompted questions about whether the strong hiring trend of recent months may be starting to soften.

The January consumer price index is scheduled for release on Friday. Market participants are set to evaluate the data closely for indications that inflation pressures might be moderating enough to allow the Federal Reserve to contemplate interest rate cuts later this year.

Precious Metals Climb; Energy Markets Stabilize

In commodities, gold prices advanced in European trading, with silver also moving higher. These gains followed a period of pronounced volatility in precious metals last week, as markets grappled with subdued safe-haven demand, profit-taking, and heightened uncertainty over the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

Metal Price Move Spot gold $4,996.29/oz +0.7% Gold futures (April) $5,016.01/oz +0.7% Spot silver $78.615/oz +2.2%

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,996.29 an ounce, while April gold futures also increased 0.7% to $5,016.01 per ounce. Spot silver gained 2.2% to $78.615 per ounce, extending its recovery from lows near $60 per ounce reached last week.

In the oil market, prices steadied after recent declines, helped by indications that the United States and Iran intend to continue discussions over Tehran’s nuclear program. This signaled some easing of geopolitical strain in the region.

Contract Price Move Brent oil futures $68.21/barrel +0.2% WTI crude futures $63.73/barrel +0.3%

Brent oil futures added 0.2% to $68.21 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged up 0.3% to $63.73 a barrel.

According to statements from Washington and Tehran over the weekend, indirect nuclear negotiations will proceed following what both sides described as positive talks held in Oman on Friday. This messaging helped ease fears of an imminent military escalation in the Middle East, particularly after the earlier deployment of several U.S. warships to the region.