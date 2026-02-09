Aluminium Prices Rise on LME Amid Falling Stocks

Key Moments

LME aluminum cash offer price rose to USD 3,045 per tonne on February 6 from USD 3,014 per tonne on February 5, up 1.03%.

Opening stocks on the LME fell to 490,975 tonnes on February 6 from 492,975 tonnes, a 0.4% decrease.

LME alumina Platts price increased to USD 308.73 per tonne on February 6, up 0.26% from USD 307.93 per tonne.

Spot and Forward Aluminum Prices Advance

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange gained on February 6. Both spot and forward contracts rose, even as exchange inventories declined.

The LME aluminum cash bid price climbed to USD 3,044.5 per tonne, up from USD 3,013.5 on February 5, marking a 1.03% gain. Similarly, the cash offer price rose 1.03% to USD 3,045 per tonne.

Three-Month and December 27 Contracts

In the forward market, the LME aluminum 3-month bid price increased to USD 3,063 per tonne from USD 3,036, up 0.89%. The 3-month offer price also edged higher to USD 3,063.5 from USD 3,037, reflecting a 0.87% rise.

The December 27 aluminum contract followed the same trend. The bid price rose to USD 3,040 per tonne from USD 3,003, a 1.23% gain. The offer price also increased 1.23% to USD 3,045 per tonne from USD 3,008.

Regional Reference Price

The LME aluminum 3-month Asian Reference Price jumped 1.88% to USD 3,085 per tonne on February 6, from USD 3,027 in the prior session.

Inventory Dynamics on the LME

Inventory data moved in the opposite direction of prices. LME aluminum opening stocks declined to 490,975 tonnes on February 6 from 492,975 tonnes on February 5, a 0.4% reduction.

Inventory Metric February 5 February 6 Change (%) Opening stocks (tonnes) 492,975 490,975 -0.4 Live warrants (tonnes) 440,650 440,650 0.0 Cancelled warrants (tonnes) 52,325 50,325 -3.82

Live warrants remained unchanged at 440,650 tonnes. Meanwhile, cancelled warrants fell to 50,325 tonnes from 52,325, a 3.82% decline.

Alumina Price Assessment

In the alumina market, the LME alumina Platts price rose to USD 308.73 per tonne on February 6. This marked a 0.26% increase from the previous day’s level of USD 307.93.

Industry and Market Services

