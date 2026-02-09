AI Portfolio Adjusts After SanDisk Soars 100%+

Key Moments

AI-selected SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) advanced +189.09% since November, including a +142% gain in January alone.

The tech-titans-focused AI portfolio rose +12% in January, compared with a 1.37% gain for the S&P 500 and 1.2% for the Nasdaq 100.

Since November 2023, the AI tech strategy has gained +170.34%, outperforming the S&P 500 by +107.83% over the same period.

AI Stock Selection Shines Amid Market Volatility

Investing.com – Persistent market volatility has continued from late 2025, with the S&P 500 pushing to new record highs even as questions around equity valuations intensified.

Beneath the headline index performance, a broad revaluation across the AI universe has been underway. Capital has rotated away from the leading 2025 beneficiaries, including high-profile names such as Oracle and Nvidia, and toward companies viewed as better placed to benefit from the ongoing build-out of AI infrastructure.

Investors who successfully identified these shifts have significantly outpaced the major benchmarks.

InvestingPro AI Picks Deliver Outsized Returns

According to Investing.com, InvestingPro members, paying less than $9 per month, received at the beginning of the month an AI-generated list of opportunities that included SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), an earlier-stage AI beneficiary. Since being selected by the AI in November, SanDisk has climbed +189.09%, with +142% of that move occurring in January alone.

The AI model also highlighted several other stocks that posted strong double-digit returns in January:

Company Ticker January Performance Amkor Technology Inc NASDAQ:AMKR +26.65% in January ALONE Onto Innovation Inc NYSE:ONTO +35.01% in January ALONE Teradyne Inc NASDAQ:TER +30.13% in January ALONE Stride Inc NYSE:LRN +29.43% in January ALONE

These gains came in addition to more than fifteen other names that each advanced at least 25%.

The AI-powered, tech-titans-focused portfolio also delivered notable relative strength, returning +12% in January. Over the same period, the S&P 500 gained 1.37% and the Nasdaq 100 added 1.2%, implying an approximate 10% outperformance versus the broader market for the month.

On a longer horizon, the AI tech strategy has generated a cumulative gain of +170.34% since its launch in November 2023. Over that timeframe, it has exceeded the performance of the S&P 500 by +107.83%.

*These are real-world results, recorded since the launch of our AI models in November 2023.

February Lineup: SanDisk Exits, New Names Step In

Investors who did not participate in the earlier trade set still have access to the latest signals. A new, AI-curated list of stock ideas for February is already available, featuring one notable change: SanDisk Corporation has been removed following its +142.75% gain in January and +189.1% advance since being introduced in November last year.

The AI replaced SanDisk with other stocks it assessed as having stronger upside potential.

New AI Picks Highlighted Ticker Early February Performance InnovAge Holding Corp NASDAQ:INNV +37.84% in the first three market sessions of February Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc NASDAQ:GPRE +20.33% in the first three market sessions of February

These additions sit alongside several other newly highlighted ideas. Existing InvestingPro subscribers can access the complete February list through the platform.

Why the AI Rotated Out of SanDisk

One of the distinguishing elements of the InvestingPro AI framework is its ability not only to select stocks, but also to provide users with the reasoning behind additions and removals. This explanatory layer is designed to support investor decision-making.

The following is the AI’s stated rationale for dropping SanDisk at the beginning of the month, published together with the refreshed list of AI-powered selections:

Rapid price surge amid valuation concerns

SanDisk rotated out due to relative valuation and volatility considerations after exceptional price appreciation.

Stock has experienced extreme price movement (+1500% over one year, +189% in three months), suggesting potential overheating in the current cycle.

Valuation metrics appear stretched with P/E ratio at 144.5x and price-to-book at 8.3x, despite negative ROA of -7.6%.

Recent fundamental performance has been impressive, with Q2 revenue up 61% year-over-year and EPS of $6.20 beating estimates by 78%.

Supply constraints driving unprecedented NAND pricing increases (+60% projected sequentially) may not be sustainable long-term.

This change reflects portfolio rotation toward more balanced risk-reward opportunities, not a sell signal.

The AI applies a similar explanation framework to each stock it adds to or removes from the portfolio. InvestingPro members can directly access both the monthly pick list and the underlying rationales on the platform.

Inside the Monthly AI Rebalancing Process

At the beginning of every month, the AI system recalibrates each strategy, updating it with as many as 20 stock selections. These picks are produced using a combination of more than 150 established financial models, processed by a machine learning engine trained on over 15 years of global financial data.

During each refresh, some companies are added, others are maintained, and a subset is removed, as the model re-evaluates the medium-term growth prospects and risk-reward profile of each candidate.

For performance tracking, each strategy assumes equal weighting across all holdings. While investors are not obliged to mirror this allocation, it provides a consistent reference point to measure how effectively the AI identifies opportunities across the selection universe.

The framework acknowledges that stock selection is inherently probabilistic. The process, therefore, emphasizes not only uncovering potential winners, but also recognizing when prior leaders no longer meet the model’s criteria.

Since inception, this disciplined approach has produced multiple notable winners, with SanDisk serving as one of the more prominent recent examples.