Copper Market Sees Short-Term Softness, Long-Term Strength

Commerzbank’s Barbara Lambrecht highlights mounting short-term pressure on copper from rising exchange inventories and heightened metals market volatility.

Chinese power grid operators, described as major copper consumers, reported a 35% year-on-year jump in January capital expenditure for grid expansion.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association projected copper production growth of 5% for the current year, down from 10% in the previous year, and reiterated its call for higher state copper reserves.

Short-Term Weakness Driven by Inventories and Market Volatility

Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes that copper is facing immediate downside pressure as exchange inventories rise and volatility spills over from the broader metals complex. According to Lambrecht, current price action reflects both negative fundamental signals and influences from precious metals markets.

“Base metal prices are not only facing headwinds from the precious metals markets, but the fundamentals have also been rather negative recently. This is particularly true for copper.”

Chinese Grid Investment Provides Structural Support

Despite the near-term challenges, Lambrecht underscores that structural demand drivers remain intact, particularly in China. She points to sharply higher spending by Chinese energy firms that are responsible for expanding the power grid and are described as likely being the largest copper consumers.

“But regardless of the current headwinds, we see two factors that provide sustained support: On the positive side, China’s energy companies responsible for grid expansion, which are probably the largest consumers of copper, reported that they had increased their capital expenditure in January by 35% compared to the previous year.”

“This indicates that grid expansion is indeed being pushed ahead significantly, as announced.”

Slowing Supply Growth and Call for Larger State Reserves

The supply side is also highlighted as a supportive factor over the longer term. Lambrecht cites statements from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, which presented its latest expectations at an annual briefing.

“Second, at its annual briefing, the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association forecast production growth of only 5% in the current year, down from 10% in the previous year. It also called once again for the government to build up more copper reserves.”

Balancing Near-Term Headwinds With Long-Term Demand

Taken together, Lambrecht’s assessment contrasts the present weakness in copper, driven by unfavorable fundamentals and inventory dynamics, with what she views as durable demand support from Chinese grid investment and moderating production growth. These elements form the basis of a constructive long-term stance on copper, despite the current headwinds described in the analysis.