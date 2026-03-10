Silver Extends Strong Yearly Rally as XAG/USD Climbs Again

Key Moments

Spot Silver (XAG/USD) traded at $89.34 per troy ounce on Tuesday, rising from $87.03 on Monday.

Silver prices have advanced 25.69% since the start of the year.

The Gold/Silver ratio eased to 58.05 on Tuesday from 59.05 on Monday.

Spot Market Update

Silver prices (XAG/USD) moved higher on Tuesday, according to FXStreet data, continuing the metal’s strong performance this year. The spot price reached $89.34 per troy ounce, up 2.66% from the prior session, when it stood at $87.03.

From the beginning of the year, Silver prices have gained 25.69%, underscoring robust momentum in the precious metals space.

Current Silver Levels in USD

The following table shows Silver’s price in key units, quoted in US dollars:

Unit Silver Price Today (USD) Troy Ounce 89.34 1 Gram 2.87

Gold/Silver Ratio Movement

The Gold/Silver ratio – which measures how many ounces of Silver are required to match the value of one ounce of Gold – declined on Tuesday. The ratio was 58.05, compared with 59.05 on Monday, signaling that Silver outperformed Gold over that period.

Investor Use Cases for Silver

Silver is a widely traded precious metal among investors and has long been used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While not as prominent as Gold in many portfolios, Silver can serve as a diversification tool, an asset with intrinsic value, and a potential hedge during periods of elevated inflation.

Market participants can gain exposure to Silver through physical holdings – such as coins and bars – or via financial instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that mirror its price on international markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Price action in Silver can be influenced by several factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can support Silver due to its safe-haven characteristics, although typically to a lesser degree than Gold.

As a non-yielding asset, Silver often benefits when interest rates fall. Movements in the US Dollar (USD) are also important because Silver is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A stronger USD generally weighs on Silver prices, while a weaker USD tends to be supportive.

Additional influences include investment flows, mining output – with Silver being significantly more abundant than Gold – and recycling activity, all of which can impact supply-demand dynamics.

Impact of Industrial Demand

Industrial consumption is a major component of Silver demand. The metal is widely used in industries such as electronics and solar energy due to its very high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of Copper and Gold.

A pickup in industrial demand can push prices higher, whereas a slowdown may exert downward pressure. Economic trends in the US, China, and India are particularly relevant: the large industrial bases in the US and especially China use Silver in various processes, while consumer demand in India for jewelry is also a key factor in setting prices.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver frequently tracks the direction of Gold. When Gold prices move up, Silver usually rises as well, reflecting their comparable roles as safe-haven assets.

The Gold/Silver ratio, which indicates the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, is often monitored to assess relative value between the two metals. Some investors view a high ratio as a sign that Silver may be undervalued or Gold overvalued, while a low ratio can be interpreted as Gold being undervalued relative to Silver.