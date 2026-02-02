U.S. Unveils $12B Critical Minerals Stockpile

Key Moments

U.S. President Donald Trump is reported to be preparing a $12 billion strategic stockpile for critical minerals under an initiative called Project Vault.

The structure reportedly combines $1.67 billion in private capital with a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, pending board approval.

More than a dozen major corporations, including General Motors, Stellantis, Boeing and Alphabet’s Google, are said to be participating, with trading firms managing procurement.

Project Vault: Structure and Financing

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to create a strategic stockpile of key minerals with initial funding of $12 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plan. The initiative, known as Project Vault, is described as a new effort by Washington to respond to what officials see as Chinese efforts to influence prices for lithium, nickel, rare earths and other critical materials.

According to Bloomberg, Project Vault is designed to blend public and private financing. The venture will reportedly be backed by $1.67 billion in private money alongside a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, for a total of $12 billion in seed funding. The capital would be used to purchase and store critical minerals for use by automakers, technology firms and other industrial manufacturers.

Reuters stated that it could not immediately verify Bloomberg’s report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.

Strategic Rationale and Market Concerns

The reported stockpile effort comes amid longstanding concerns in Washington that price moves in lithium, nickel, rare earths and other critical minerals have hindered the growth and competitiveness of U.S. mining companies. These materials are described as essential inputs for products ranging from electric vehicles to advanced military systems.

Bloomberg reported that the stockpile is expected to hold both rare earths and other critical minerals, as well as additional strategically important elements that are exposed to significant price volatility.

Corporate Participation and Supply Chain Management

Bloomberg said that Project Vault has drawn interest from more than a dozen companies across multiple sectors. Participants reportedly include General Motors, Stellantis, Boeing, Corning, GE Vernova and Alphabet’s Google. These firms are expected to benefit from greater security of supply for critical inputs needed in manufacturing and technology applications.

On the supply chain side, the report said commodities trading firms Hartree Partners, Traxys North America and Mercuria Energy Group are slated to oversee the sourcing of raw materials for the stockpile. Their role would focus on the acquisition and management of the underlying mineral supplies.

Financing Details and Legislative Backdrop

The U.S. Export-Import Bank board was expected to vote later on Monday on whether to approve the $10 billion loan that would underpin the Project Vault financing, Bloomberg reported. The outlet characterized the proposed 15-year loan as a record-sized transaction for the bank and noted that it would be more than twice as large as the institution’s next biggest deal.

The reported project aligns with a separate legislative effort to support critical mineral supply chains. Last month, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill proposing the creation of a $2.5 billion stockpile of critical minerals. That legislative proposal is aimed at stabilizing market prices and providing incentives for mining and refining activities within the United States.

Project Vault Financial Snapshot