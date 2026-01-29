Sterling Strengthens as GBP/USD Upside Beckons

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades within a defined range between 1.3750 and 1.3850.

UOB Group analysts see room for the pair to advance toward 1.3925 if momentum holds.

The bullish outlook remains valid as long as GBP/USD stays above 1.3710.

Analysts Flag Building Bullish Momentum

Analysts are watching GBP/USD for signs of stronger upside momentum. If the current trend continues, the pair could post further gains. UOB Group analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann highlight improving price action that supports a move toward higher levels.

At the same time, the pair continues to trade within a well-defined range. Prices remain capped near 1.3850, while buyers defend the 1.3750 area. Within this range, the analysts are looking for signals that could trigger an upside breakout.

UOB Group’s Technical View on GBP/USD

UOB Group maintains a constructive near-term bias on GBP/USD. According to the analysts, the underlying tone has turned more positive. As a result, they see scope for further pound strength against the U.S. dollar.

However, they stress that key technical levels will determine whether the bullish view remains intact.

Element Analysts’ View Immediate trading range 1.3750 to 1.3850 Upside price target 1.3925 Key support level 1.3710

Unchanged Guidance and Key Levels to Watch

The analysts have not changed their guidance. Instead, they continue to emphasize both the upside potential and the conditions that support it.

“Impulsive upward momentum points to further upside risk. GBP may rise to 1.3925 next.”

“We will maintain this view as long as GBP holds above 1.3710.”

“Current price action reflects a range-trading phase between 1.3750 and 1.3850.”

Overall, the analysis highlights the importance of the 1.3710 support level. As long as that floor holds, consolidation within the 1.3750–1.3850 range could eventually resolve to the upside.