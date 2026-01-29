NZD/USD Rallies, Eyes Break Above Key Levels

Key Moments

NZD/USD has been advancing since January 16 and was trading near 0.6080 during European hours on Thursday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 82, signaling overbought conditions that could pause the move before any further gains.

Key technical levels include resistance around 0.6121-0.6150 and initial support near 0.6020.

Uptrend Extends Within Ascending Channel

NZD/USD has extended the bullish run that started on January 16, with the pair trading around 0.6080 during European hours on Thursday. Price action on the daily chart shows the pair advancing within an ascending channel, underscoring a sustained positive trend for the New Zealand Dollar against the U.S. Dollar.

The structure of the move remains constructive, with the pair holding comfortably inside this rising channel as buyers continue to drive the trend higher.

Moving Averages Reinforce Bullish Structure

From a trend perspective, NZD/USD is trading above both the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, keeping the short- and medium-term bias pointed higher. The nine-day EMA is still sloping upward and remains clearly above the 50-day EMA, a configuration that supports ongoing upside momentum.

This positive alignment of moving averages suggests that, despite near-term risks of a pause, the broader technical backdrop continues to favor further gains as long as price holds above these key reference levels.

RSI Signals Overbought Conditions

Momentum indicators are starting to flash caution. The 14-day Relative Strength Index is at 82, placing it firmly in overbought territory. This elevated reading highlights stretched conditions that could limit immediate follow-through on the upside.

With the RSI remaining overbought, a period of consolidation or a short-term pullback could develop before the broader uptrend potentially resumes.

Key Resistance Levels: 0.6121, 0.6150, and 0.6200

On the topside, NZD/USD may attempt to retest the 16-month high of 0.6121. The analysis notes that this level was recorded in July 2025. Above there, attention turns to the upper boundary of the ascending channel, located around 0.6150.

A sustained break above this confluence of resistance – the prior high at 0.6121 and the channel top near 0.6150 – would open the way toward the psychological barrier at 0.6200, which is identified as the next key hurdle for buyers.

Support Levels: 0.6020, 0.5961, and 0.5818

On the downside, initial support is seen at the lower boundary of the ascending channel, around 0.6020. A drop below this level would be the first indication that buying pressure is starting to fade.

Additional support is identified at the nine-day EMA, currently at 0.5961. A decisive move beneath this short-term average would undermine near-term momentum and could shift focus to the 50-day EMA at 0.5818, where deeper support is anticipated.

A break below the 50-day EMA at 0.5818 would further weaken the short-term technical picture for NZD/USD and increase the risk of a more pronounced corrective phase.

New Zealand Dollar Intraday Performance Against Majors

The table below shows the percentage change of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against major currencies today. The data indicates that the New Zealand Dollar has been strongest versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD – -0.18% -0.18% 0.03% -0.22% -0.44% -0.26% -0.24% EUR 0.18% – -0.00% 0.20% -0.04% -0.26% -0.08% -0.07% GBP 0.18% 0.00% – 0.21% -0.04% -0.28% -0.10% -0.06% JPY -0.03% -0.20% -0.21% – -0.26% -0.48% -0.32% -0.28% CAD 0.22% 0.04% 0.04% 0.26% – -0.22% -0.05% -0.02% AUD 0.44% 0.26% 0.28% 0.48% 0.22% – 0.18% 0.21% NZD 0.26% 0.08% 0.10% 0.32% 0.05% -0.18% – 0.02% CHF 0.24% 0.07% 0.06% 0.28% 0.02% -0.21% -0.02% –

The heat map illustrates percentage changes between major currencies. The currency listed in the left-hand column serves as the base, and the currency in the top row is the quote. For instance, choosing the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and moving to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for NZD (base)/USD (quote).