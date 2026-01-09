Meta Taps Nuclear Power to Fuel Growing AI Data Center Demands

Key Moments

Meta signed nuclear power agreements with TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra to supply its Prometheus AI data center in Ohio.

The company expects the deals to support up to 6.6 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035.

The arrangements include Natrium reactors, existing Vistra nuclear plants, and a new 1.2-gigawatt campus in Pike County.

Meta Expands Nuclear Strategy for AI Infrastructure

Meta is expanding its nuclear energy strategy to meet rising power demand from artificial intelligence. The company signed agreements with three nuclear power providers to secure long-term electricity for its data centers.

Specifically, Meta partnered with TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra to supply power to its Prometheus AI data center in New Albany, Ohio. The company announced the project in July and designed it as a 1-gigawatt campus spread across several buildings. Meta expects the site to begin operations later this year.

However, Meta did not disclose financial terms for any of the agreements.

$META signed a series of electricity deals totaling 6 gigawatts. It's now the biggest buyer of nuclear power among its hyperscaler peers.$OKLO +15.88%$VST +14.69%$CEG +4.48% pic.twitter.com/G1gz8wMrTy — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 9, 2026

Clean Energy Capacity and Grid Impact

According to Meta, the three nuclear deals could support up to 6.6 gigawatts of new and existing clean energy by 2035. As a result, the company aims to add firm and reliable power to regional grids.

Meta said the projects will strengthen the U.S. nuclear supply chain. In addition, the company expects the investments to support jobs tied to plant construction and long-term operations.

Breakdown of the TerraPower, Vistra, and Oklo Deals

Under its agreement with TerraPower, Meta will fund development of two Natrium reactor units. Together, the units can generate up to 690 megawatts of firm power. Delivery could begin as early as 2032.

Meanwhile, the agreement gives Meta rights to power from up to six additional Natrium units. Those reactors could supply another 2.1 gigawatts, with deliveries targeted by 2035.

Meta also plans to purchase more than 2.1 gigawatts of electricity from Vistra. This power will come from two operating nuclear plants in Ohio, including planned capacity expansions. Additionally, the deal covers output from a Vistra nuclear facility in Pennsylvania.

Separately, Meta reached an agreement with Oklo to support a new 1.2-gigawatt power campus in Pike County, Ohio. The site is designed to supply Meta’s data centers across the surrounding region.

Partner Project Location Capacity / Rights Timing TerraPower Natrium reactors Not specified Two units up to 690 MW; rights to six more totaling 2.1 GW Initial delivery as early as 2032; additional units by 2035 Vistra Operating nuclear plants Ohio and Pennsylvania More than 2.1 GW including expansions Not specified Oklo Power campus Pike County, Ohio 1.2 GW facility for Meta data centers Not specified

Prometheus AI Data Center and Prior Energy Deals

The nuclear agreements support Meta’s Prometheus AI data center in New Albany. Meta described the site as a 1-gigawatt complex with multiple buildings. The company expects the facility to come online this year.

These nuclear deals follow a separate 20-year power agreement Meta announced in June with Constellation Energy. Together, the arrangements reflect a broader push to secure long-term energy for AI growth.

Analyst Views and Meta Platforms Stock Context

MarketBeat noted that it tracks analyst recommendations and stock ratings across the market. According to its analysis, Meta Platforms does not appear among the five stocks that top analysts currently recommend most strongly.

While Meta holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating, MarketBeat said analysts see stronger opportunities elsewhere. As a result, some investors may view Meta’s energy strategy as a long-term infrastructure play rather than a near-term catalyst for the stock.