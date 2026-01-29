Brent Crude Gains as Iran Tensions Boost Risk Premium

Key Moments

Brent crude is trading at its highest level since late-September, supported by rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Prices rose 1.23% and then gained an additional 1.62% the following morning to reach $69.51 per barrel.

Deutsche Bank highlights a bullish outlook for oil as market participants price in the risk of further escalation.

Geopolitical Risk Lifts Brent to Multi-Month High

According to a report from Deutsche Bank, Brent Oil prices have moved higher as geopolitical tensions have intensified, with particular focus on Iran. The report notes that Brent is now trading at its strongest level since late-September following a notable price advance of 1.23%, with additional gains recorded the next morning.

The move has reinforced a bullish tone in the oil market, with investors responding to rising concerns over potential disruptions linked to the situation between the United States and Iran.

🚨 OIL RALLY: U.S. crude has surged toward $65+/bbl, the highest levels since late September, on escalating geopolitical risk after Trump’s stronger rhetoric against Iran. pic.twitter.com/OhiBOuOoGa — Marzell (@MarzellCrypto) January 29, 2026

Market Reaction to Escalating U.S.-Iran Rhetoric

The Deutsche Bank report attributes part of the price strength to comments on social media regarding U.S. military movements and the diplomatic standoff with Iran.

“Oil prices saw further gains after Trump posted that a ‘massive Armada’ was heading to Iran, and that time was ‘running out’ for Iran to make a deal with the US.”

With those remarks, traders increased their focus on geopolitical risk, pushing Brent higher as they reassessed the likelihood of further escalation.

Brent Price Snapshot

The report highlights the following specific price action for Brent:

Instrument Move Timing Price Level Brent Oil +1.23% Previous session Highest since late-September Brent Oil +1.62% Following morning $69.51/bbl

“Brent (+1.23%) up to its highest since late-September and trading another +1.62% higher this morning at $69.51/bbl.”

Investor Sentiment Turns More Bullish

The Deutsche Bank commentary indicates that fears over a possible escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran have underpinned the latest upswing in prices.

“Fears of tensions escalating between the two countries caused oil prices to rise.”

As these concerns grow, market participants have adopted a more constructive stance on oil, reinforcing a bullish outlook for Brent in the near term.