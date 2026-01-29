Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Brent Crude Gains as Iran Tensions Boost Risk Premium

Brent Crude Gains as Iran Tensions Boost Risk Premium

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Brent crude is trading at its highest level since late-September, supported by rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran.
  • Prices rose 1.23% and then gained an additional 1.62% the following morning to reach $69.51 per barrel.
  • Deutsche Bank highlights a bullish outlook for oil as market participants price in the risk of further escalation.

Geopolitical Risk Lifts Brent to Multi-Month High

According to a report from Deutsche Bank, Brent Oil prices have moved higher as geopolitical tensions have intensified, with particular focus on Iran. The report notes that Brent is now trading at its strongest level since late-September following a notable price advance of 1.23%, with additional gains recorded the next morning.

The move has reinforced a bullish tone in the oil market, with investors responding to rising concerns over potential disruptions linked to the situation between the United States and Iran.

Market Reaction to Escalating U.S.-Iran Rhetoric

The Deutsche Bank report attributes part of the price strength to comments on social media regarding U.S. military movements and the diplomatic standoff with Iran.

“Oil prices saw further gains after Trump posted that a ‘massive Armada’ was heading to Iran, and that time was ‘running out’ for Iran to make a deal with the US.”

With those remarks, traders increased their focus on geopolitical risk, pushing Brent higher as they reassessed the likelihood of further escalation.

Brent Price Snapshot

The report highlights the following specific price action for Brent:

InstrumentMoveTimingPrice Level
Brent Oil+1.23%Previous sessionHighest since late-September
Brent Oil+1.62%Following morning$69.51/bbl

“Brent (+1.23%) up to its highest since late-September and trading another +1.62% higher this morning at $69.51/bbl.”

Investor Sentiment Turns More Bullish

The Deutsche Bank commentary indicates that fears over a possible escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran have underpinned the latest upswing in prices.

“Fears of tensions escalating between the two countries caused oil prices to rise.”

As these concerns grow, market participants have adopted a more constructive stance on oil, reinforcing a bullish outlook for Brent in the near term.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures slide as more cool forecast for the USNatural gas trading outlook: futures slide as more cool forecast for the US Natural gas futures were lower during early trade in Europe today. The blue fuel slumped last week, to close some 6% lower after a cold Canadian system tracked through the US, lowering cooling demand.Front month natural gas futures, due in […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/JPY within the range of 191.86-193.97. The pair closed at 192.24, falling 0.68% on a daily basis, or the most considerable daily loss since July 8th, when it depreciated 2.12%. The daily low has also been the lowest […]
  • Patrick Industries increases dividend to $0.60Patrick Industries increases dividend to $0.60 Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ: PATK) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock.The latter represents an increase of 9.09% compared to the previous […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5089-1.5146. The pair closed at 1.5117, ticking up 0.01% on a daily basis, while extending gains from Monday. The daily high has been the highest level since last Friday, when the cross […]
  • NVIDIA shares close lower on Tuesday, company preparing to walk away from Arm Ltd acquisition, Bloomberg reportsNVIDIA shares close lower on Tuesday, company preparing to walk away from Arm Ltd acquisition, Bloomberg reports According to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg News, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) is preparing to walk away from its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp.NVIDIA had offered $40 billion for the […]
  • T. Rowe Price Group announces $1.24 dividendT. Rowe Price Group announces $1.24 dividend T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock.The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend […]