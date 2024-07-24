Atkore appoints John Deitzer as Chief Financial Officer

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR), which manufactures electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications and solar applications, said on Tuesday that David Johnson had resigned as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, effective August 9th.

In connection with Johnson’s departure from the firm, John Deitzer has been appointed as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, while James Alvey – as Chief Accounting Officer.

Most recently, Deitzer served as Vice President of Finance – Electrical business unit at Atkore.

He joined the firm in 2019, assuming the role of Vice President of Investor Relations.

Before that, John Deitzer was four years at Alcoa Corporation, assuming Investor Relations and Management Consulting & Strategy roles.

“On behalf of Atkore, I thank David for his numerous contributions during the past six years,” Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atkore Inc, said in a press release.

“Under his leadership, Atkore has created a balanced capital deployment model enabling acquisitions, internal investments, stock repurchases and quarterly dividends. Adhering to this disciplined financial management in combination with our standard organizational leadership succession planning will certainly provide for a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Atkore Inc (ATKR) closed 0.30% ($0.43) higher at $145.00 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.282 billion.

The shares of Atkore Inc (ATKR) went up 41.07% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 9.37% so far this year.