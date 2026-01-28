Bitcoin Surges Above $89,000 as Fed Meeting Looms

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded up 1.1% at $89,235.8 by 02:07 ET (07:07 GMT), holding within a tight $88,000-$89,000 range.

A weaker dollar near four-year lows and record gold prices above $5,200 an ounce supported demand for alternative assets.

Market participants remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve decision, widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Bitcoin Holds in Narrow Band Despite Move Above $89,000

Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, briefly moving above $89,000 but continuing to trade within a confined range as investors weighed competing macro forces ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve announcement.

The largest cryptocurrency was last quoted 1.1% higher at $89,235.8 by 02:07 ET (07:07 GMT), with price action constrained despite positive support from currency and commodity markets.

Dollar Weakness and Gold Surge Support Crypto, But Fed Caution Dominates

Bitcoin drew some support from broad dollar softness after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed market concerns over the recent decline in the greenback. The U.S. dollar hovered near four-year lows, while gold extended a sharp rally to new record highs above $5,200 an ounce, bolstering interest in alternative stores of value.

Even with these supportive factors, Bitcoin failed to mount a sustained breakout and continued to fluctuate in a relatively tight band around $88,000-$89,000. Trading activity and positioning remained subdued as market participants awaited further direction from the Federal Reserve.

Risk appetite was held in check by uncertainty over the near-term trajectory of U.S. interest rates and questions surrounding the central bank’s independence. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Investors are poised to scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and comments from Chair Jerome Powell for indications on the potential timing of future rate cuts, particularly as inflation shows signs of moderating while economic activity remains resilient. Lower interest rates typically benefit non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin by reducing the opportunity cost of holding them.

Political Dimension: Fed Leadership in Focus

Adding to the uncertainty, traders are closely monitoring developments around Trump’s anticipated appointment of a new Federal Reserve chair. Market participants are evaluating how potential political influence might alter the Fed’s policy approach and its tolerance for inflation, introducing another variable for asset prices, including cryptocurrencies.

Altcoins Track Bitcoin with Broad-Based Gains

Price action across the broader cryptocurrency complex also skewed higher on Wednesday, with most major altcoins moving in tandem with Bitcoin’s gains.

Cryptocurrency Description Price / Move Bitcoin World’s largest cryptocurrency Up 1.1% at $89,235.8 by 02:07 ET (07:07 GMT) Ethereum World no.2 crypto Rose 2.6% to $3,006.92 XRP World no. 3 crypto Gained 1.1% to $1.92 Solana Altcoin Edged slightly higher Cardano Altcoin Gained 1.5% Polygon Altcoin Gained 1.5% Dogecoin Meme token Rose 2.5%

World no.2 crypto Ethereum advanced 2.6% to $3,006.92, while world no. 3 crypto XRP added 1.1% to trade at $1.92. Solana posted a slight increase, and Cardano and Polygon each rose 1.5%.

Among meme tokens, Dogecoin climbed 2.5%, extending the broader positive tone across the digital asset space as markets awaited clearer signals from U.S. monetary policymakers.