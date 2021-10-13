Volkswagen AG (VOWG) said earlier this week that it would decide on the location for a planned battery cell facility in Eastern Europe during the first half of 2022.

The auto maker is still planning to firmly settle on a location for the facility in the first six months of next year, it said, while it has not delayed the decision.

Volkswagen had earlier announced plans to establish six large battery cell plants across Europe by the end of 2030, with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the running for one of them to be opened in 2027.

“As you know, what has to be taken into account for this decision are the country’s respective conditions, the economic environment, the e-mobility strategy and the subsidy framework,” a Volkswagen spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The person also noted that Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess and Thomas Schmall, board member in charge of technology, were visiting the Czech Republic earlier this week for an exchange with the company’s Skoda unit.

