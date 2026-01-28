ASML Books Strong Q4 Orders on AI Chip Boom

Key Moments

ASML’s fourth-quarter bookings reached 13.2 billion euros, sharply higher than 5.4 billion euros in the prior quarter and well above analyst expectations of 6.32 billion euros.

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of 34 billion to 39 billion euros, exceeding analyst estimates of 35 billion euros.

Management cited stronger medium-term demand expectations tied to artificial-intelligence-related chip investment as a key driver behind the orders jump.

Q4 Orders Far Exceed Market Forecasts

ASML reported a substantial increase in fourth-quarter bookings, supported by stepped-up spending on artificial-intelligence chip production capacity by its customers. The company said fourth-quarter bookings totaled 13.2 billion euros ($15.8 billion), a significant jump from 5.4 billion euros in the previous quarter.

The latest figure came in well ahead of analyst projections of 6.32 billion euros, based on estimates from researcher Visible Alpha, underscoring the strength of order momentum for the world’s largest supplier of computer chip manufacturing equipment.

Metric Q4 Current Prior Quarter Analyst Expectations Bookings 13.2 billion euros 5.4 billion euros 6.32 billion euros

$ASML with a strong Q4 earnings report. They missed EPS but did beat the Revenue expectations. Stock is up 7% overnight. The headline number is a massive explosion in bookings to €13.2 billion, completely smashing expectations. This confirms the $TSM Capex guidance. AI… pic.twitter.com/AZAYdD6j2N — KaizenInvestor (@Kaizen_Investor) January 28, 2026

Customer Sentiment Improves on AI Demand

ASML highlighted a notable shift in tone from its customer base in recent months, tied to the durability of demand linked to artificial intelligence.

“In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand,” ASML’s Chief executive Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

The stronger order intake comes as several chipmakers that buy ASML’s systems are expanding their investment plans. These companies are responding to heightened requirements for AI logic and memory chips from major cloud computing players, including Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet’s Google.

Upgraded 2026 Sales Outlook

Alongside the robust bookings data, the Dutch company lifted its guidance for 2026. ASML now anticipates full-year sales between 34 billion and 39 billion euros. That compares with analyst expectations of 35 billion euros, according to LSEG data.

The company had previously guided for flat-to-lower sales compared with the prior year, which it said came in at 32.7 billion euros in 2025.

“We expect 2026 to be another growth year for ASML’s business”, Fouquet said.

Year Sales (euros) Comment 2025 32.7 billion Prior year reference 2026 (previous view) Flat-to-lower vs 32.7 billion Earlier guidance 2026 (current outlook) 34 billion – 39 billion Upgraded guidance

AI-Driven Capex from Major Chipmakers

Analysts had anticipated that ASML would benefit as its key customers, including TSMC and Samsung, respond to tightening availability of memory and AI-accelerator chips by lifting capital expenditures. These investments are aimed at expanding fabrication capacity for AI-related products amid constrained global supply.

FX Reference

The company cited an exchange rate of $1 = 0.8339 euros.