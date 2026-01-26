Insider Trades: Major Buys & Sells From Friday

Key Moments

Major insiders at QT Imaging Holdings, BERKLEY W R CORP, RLI Corp, Consumers Bancorp, and Iridex executed notable stock purchases tied to filings for Friday, January 24, 2026.

High-profile sales were reported by senior executives at Royalty Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics, Alphabet, BlackRock, and DoorDash, with several transactions linked to option exercises and trading plans.

Reported transactions included both open-market purchases and pre-arranged sales, along with updated insider ownership levels where disclosed.

Top Insider Purchases

QT Imaging Holdings Chairman Expands Equity and Warrant Position

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTIH) Chairman Avi Katz increased his exposure to the company with a sizable stock purchase on January 22, 2026. Katz acquired 24,107 shares at a price of $6.43 per share, for a total outlay of $155,008. As a result of this transaction, his direct ownership rose to 413,452 shares.

In addition to the common stock purchase, Katz also obtained 48,214 private warrants. These warrants are exercisable for common shares at an exercise price of $6.43 and carry an expiration date of July 22, 2036.

Mitsui Sumitomo Boosts Stake in BERKLEY W R CORP

A major shareholder of BERKLEY W R CORP (NYSE:WRB), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., LTD., increased its holdings through a series of purchases across two days. Identified as a ten-percent owner, Mitsui Sumitomo invested approximately $46.9 million in total between January 22 and January 23, 2026.

Date Shares Purchased Weighted Average Price January 22, 2026 330,000 $67.4505 January 23, 2026 201,081 $66.7699 January 23, 2026 166,919 $67.1803

RLI Corp CEO Adds to Holdings

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Chief Executive Officer Craig W. Kliethermes increased his personal stake in the insurer on January 23, 2026. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares at $57.45 per share, for a transaction value of $287,250. Following this move, he directly owns 143,990 RLI shares.

Consumers Bancorp Director Purchases Additional Shares

At Consumers Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBKM), Director David R. Bickerton made incremental investments in the bank’s stock on January 23, 2026. Bickerton purchased a total of 200 shares for $5,472, with trade prices ranging from $27.33 to $27.3988 per share.

Of the 200 shares, 100 were acquired directly, while another 100 were purchased indirectly through a spouse. After these transactions, Bickerton’s direct ownership stands at 4,306 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8, and offers a 3.12% dividend yield, having sustained dividend payments for 27 consecutive years.

Iridex CFO Builds Position Amid Recent Stock Momentum

Iridex Corp (NASDAQ:IRIX) Chief Financial Officer Romeo R. Dizon increased his stake on January 23, 2026. Dizon purchased 5,221 shares at a weighted average price of $1.4779, within a trading range from $1.475 to $1.48, for a total consideration of $7,716.

Post-transaction, Dizon directly owns 105,661 shares. The stock has recorded a 5.67% return over the past week and a 30.7% gain year-to-date.

Top Insider Sales

Royalty Pharma CFO Executes Planned Share Sale

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) reported a sizable sale by Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Terrance P. Coyne. On January 20, 2026, Coyne sold 69,582 Class A Ordinary Shares, generating proceeds of approximately $2.7 million.

The shares were disposed of at a weighted average price of $39.3484, with individual sale prices ranging from $38.86 to $39.66. The transaction took place under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 8, 2025.

Axsome Therapeutics CFO Sells Shares and Exercises Options

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Chief Financial Officer Nick Pizzie reported both sales and option exercises on January 22, 2026. Pizzie sold 12,000 shares for total proceeds of $2,255,040, at a weighted average sale price of $187.92 per share. Individual sale prices ranged from $185.09 to $191.12.

On the same date, Pizzie exercised stock options covering 12,000 shares at an exercise price of $3.50 per share, for a total exercise value of $42,000. These options were scheduled to expire in 2028.

Alphabet CEO Trims Class C Holdings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chief Executive Officer Pichai Sundar reported a sale of Class C Capital Stock on January 21, 2026. Pichai sold 30,521 shares at prices ranging from $320.35 to $331.97, for an aggregate transaction value of $10,637,367.

Following the sale, Pichai’s direct holdings in Alphabet’s Class C Capital Stock declined to 2,211,872 shares. He also continues to directly hold 227,560 shares of Alphabet Class A Common Stock.

BlackRock Executive Sells Shares Following Option Exercise

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Senior Managing Director Kushel J. Richard reported a combination of stock sales and option exercises on January 21, 2026. Richard sold 20,000 shares at $1,125.00 per share, for total proceeds of $22,500,000.

On the same day, he exercised options to acquire 20,000 shares at an exercise price of $513.50, with an aggregate exercise value of $10,270,000. BlackRock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5, holds a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, and provides a 2.03% dividend yield.

DoorDash President and COO Executes Sale and Option Exercise

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) President and Chief Operating Officer Prabir Adarkar executed a combination of share sales and option exercises on January 20, 2026. Adarkar sold 11,490 shares of Class A Common Stock for approximately $3,068,869, at sale prices ranging from $200.732 to $207.41.

That same day, he exercised options to purchase 15,000 shares at an exercise price of $7.16 per share, for a total exercise cost of $107,400.

Why Investors Track Insider Transactions

Monitoring insider activity can help investors better understand how corporate leaders and significant shareholders are positioning themselves. When executives, board members, or major owners buy or sell stock, those moves may reflect their perspective on a company’s outlook.

Insider buying can suggest conviction about future performance, while insider selling may raise questions. However, sales can occur for many reasons, including diversification, tax planning, or personal liquidity needs. For that reason, insider transactions are often most useful when evaluated alongside other factors such as financial results, sector dynamics, and broader market conditions, rather than as a standalone signal.