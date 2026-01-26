Altcoin Market Weakens With Bitcoin Below $90K

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades near $88,000 on Monday after rebounding more than 1% from Sunday’s drop.

Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS), Kaia (KAIA), and Monero (XMR) extend losses, led by KAIA’s 6% decline.

Key technical levels suggest further downside unless major resistance zones are reclaimed.

Bitcoin Attempts to Stabilize Below Key Resistance

Altcoin Weakness Tracks Bitcoin Pressure

The broader altcoin market remains under selling pressure. Axie Infinity (AXS), Kaia (KAIA), and Monero (XMR) are leading losses over the past 24 hours. This weakness coincides with Bitcoin (BTC) trading below $90,000.

Monero’s decline reflects fading momentum in the privacy narrative. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity’s pullback signals a sharp shift in gaming-token sentiment. From a technical standpoint, AXS, KAIA, and XMR remain vulnerable to further losses.

Bitcoin Rebounds but Faces Heavy Overhead Supply

Bitcoin trades near $88,000 at the time of writing on Monday. It is up more than 1% after nearly a 3% drop on Sunday. The rebound followed a bounce from an ascending trend line near $83,500.

This trend line connects the November 22 and December 18 lows. As a result, BTC has preserved a broadening channel on the daily chart. However, a daily close above $90,000 is still needed to ease selling pressure.

Bearish EMA Structure Caps Recovery Attempts

BTC remains below its 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs. This alignment continues to signal a bearish structure. The 50-day EMA at $91,474 remains below the 100-day EMA at $94,934.

At the same time, the 200-day EMA at $98,628 slopes downward. Consequently, it continues to cap recovery attempts and limit upside momentum.

Momentum Indicators Favor Sellers

The MACD shows the MACD line below the signal line and under zero. Moreover, the negative histogram continues to deepen. This setup highlights strengthening bearish momentum.

Meanwhile, the RSI holds below the midpoint at 40. This reading signals weak demand, though it does not yet suggest oversold conditions.

Key Support Levels to Watch

If BTC fails to defend the trend line near $83,500, further losses may follow. In that case, the S1 Pivot Point at $82,784 becomes the next key support level.

Asset Price / Level Key Technical Zone Bias BTC/USDT ~$88,000 Support near $83,500; resistance at $90,000 and $91,474 Bearish below EMAs AXS/USDT <$2 200-day EMA at $1.79; resistance at $2.23 Under pressure after weekend selloff KAIA/USDT Not specified Support at $0.0678; resistance at $0.0804 Downside risk if support fails XMR/USDT ~$450 100-day EMA at $437; 200-day EMA at $383 Bearish momentum persists

Axie Infinity Slides Toward Long-Term Support

Axie Infinity trades below $2 on Monday, posting a nearly 4% intraday loss. The decline marks its third straight daily drop and extends a 22% slide from Sunday.

AXS is drifting toward the 200-day EMA at $1.79. This level now serves as the nearest key support after the token broke below the $2.23 Fibonacci retracement.

On the daily chart, the MACD has crossed below the signal line. As a result, bullish momentum continues to fade. Meanwhile, the RSI at 56 has slipped into neutral territory.

If buyers defend the 200-day EMA, a rebound toward $2.23 remains possible. However, failure to hold support could deepen losses.

Kaia Faces Pressure Near Pivotal Technical Levels

Kaia is down 6% on Monday, extending an 18% decline from Sunday. This pullback now threatens to erase Saturday’s 32% rally.

The R1 Pivot Point at $0.0735 remains critical. If KAIA closes below this level, downside risk increases. Still, the 50-day EMA at $0.0678 provides near-term support.

The RSI sits at 55, signaling cooling demand. Meanwhile, the MACD and signal line have flattened above zero, indicating slowing bullish momentum.

Should KAIA break below $0.0678, a move toward the $0.0500 psychological level becomes likely.

Monero Holds Key Support as Bears Retain Control

Monero trades below $500 after sliding 21% last week. The move highlights weakening demand for privacy-focused tokens.

At the time of writing, XMR hovers near $450. It remains just above the 100-day EMA at $437 after Sunday’s 10% decline. The 200-day EMA at $383 serves as major long-term support.

The MACD remains bearish, with the histogram expanding below zero. Meanwhile, the RSI at 41 reflects a neutral-to-bearish bias.

If XMR closes below $437, sellers may target the 200-day EMA. On the upside, a move above $485 would ease downside pressure.