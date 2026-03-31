Gold Holds Near Weekly High as USD Weakens on Risk Shift

Key Moments

Gold rises strongly as the US Dollar pulls back from recent highs.

Trump signals possible de-escalation, easing Oil and inflation fears.

Hawkish central bank outlook limits further upside in Gold.

Gold Pulls Back After Testing Weekly High Levels

Gold (XAU/USD) climbed sharply earlier on Tuesday and reached a one-week high near $4,600. However, the metal later gave back part of those gains during the Asian session.

The pullback comes as traders lock in profits after the recent rally. Even so, Gold remains supported as the US Dollar weakens slightly from its yearly peak.

Dollar Weakness Supports Gold Price Momentum

The US Dollar has eased after a strong run, which helps Gold stay supported. Lower US Treasury yields also add to this move.

At the same time, softer inflation expectations reduce pressure on yields. As a result, non-yielding assets like Gold become more attractive to investors.

Trump Signals Ease Tensions and Impact Oil Prices

Reports suggest that US President Donald Trump may scale back military actions against Iran. Importantly, this could happen even if the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted.

Because of this, Oil prices have pulled back. Lower energy costs reduce inflation fears and weaken the US Dollar further.

However, uncertainty remains high. Iran has shown little willingness to engage in direct talks, while the US continues to increase its military presence in the region.

Hawkish Central Banks Limit Gold Upside Potential

Despite recent gains, Gold faces pressure from expectations of tighter monetary policy. Markets now expect central banks to keep rates higher for longer.

In particular, traders have largely ruled out further Federal Reserve rate cuts. Instead, expectations for a potential rate hike later this year are growing.

Therefore, the US Dollar may find support on dips, which could limit further upside in Gold prices.

Market Focus Shifts to US Data and Fed Speeches

Investors now turn their attention to upcoming US economic data. Key releases include JOLTS job openings and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

In addition, speeches from Federal Reserve officials may provide further clues on policy direction. These factors could drive short-term moves in both the US Dollar and Gold.

Meanwhile, geopolitical developments remain a key driver of market volatility.

Gold Technical Outlook Remains Cautiously Bearish

From a technical perspective, Gold shows signs of short-term weakness. Prices remain below the 100-day Simple Moving Average, which acts as resistance.

The metal also trades near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around $4,592. This level continues to cap further gains.

Momentum indicators provide mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index has recovered slightly but remains below neutral. At the same time, the MACD stays in negative territory.

Key Resistance and Support Levels for Gold Price

On the upside, immediate resistance stands near $4,592, followed by the 100-day SMA around $4,637. A break above this zone could open the door toward $4,747.

On the downside, initial support appears near $4,470. Below that, the $4,401 level offers stronger support, aligned with the 23.6% retracement.

If prices fall further, the $4,200–$4,150 zone becomes the next key area. The rising 200-day SMA near $4,129 continues to support the longer-term trend.

Overall, Gold holds a bullish structure in the long run. However, near-term risks remain tilted to the downside unless stronger buying returns.