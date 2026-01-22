Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Rubber Prices Slip on Strong Ringgit, Oil Moves

Rubber Prices Slip on Strong Ringgit, Oil Moves

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The Kuala Lumpur rubber market closed lower on Thursday amid mixed regional futures.
  • Sentiment weakened as crude oil prices moved unevenly and the ringgit strengthened versus the dollar.
  • SMR 20 slipped to 742.5 sen per kg at 3 pm, while latex-in-bulk held at 576 sen.

Market Overview

By Fatin Umairah Abdul Hamid

The Kuala Lumpur rubber market ended the session weaker, as traders reacted to mixed signals from regional rubber futures.

Crude oil swings and a stronger ringgit also dampened trading mood, according to a dealer.

Crude Oil and Macro Influences

Oil prices stayed mostly stable after President Donald Trump stepped back from tariff threats over Greenland.

Meanwhile, markets digested data showing a rise in US crude inventories and reports of recent supply disruptions.

“However, losses were limited by worries over shrinking raw material supplies in major rubber-producing countries due to bad weather, plus China’s latest stimulus measures,” she told Bernama.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded down 0.61% at US$64.82 a barrel.

Rubber Price Levels

By mid-afternoon, physical rubber prices in Kuala Lumpur reflected the softer tone.

TimeGradePriceChange
3 pmSMR 20742.5 sen per kgDown 1 sen
3 pmLatex-in-bulk576 senUnchanged

The small drop in SMR 20 contrasts with the steady latex-in-bulk price, showing selective weakness in the physical rubber segment amid wider macro crosscurrents.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News