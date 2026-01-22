Rubber Prices Slip on Strong Ringgit, Oil Moves

Key Moments

The Kuala Lumpur rubber market closed lower on Thursday amid mixed regional futures.

Sentiment weakened as crude oil prices moved unevenly and the ringgit strengthened versus the dollar.

SMR 20 slipped to 742.5 sen per kg at 3 pm, while latex-in-bulk held at 576 sen.

Market Overview

By Fatin Umairah Abdul Hamid

The Kuala Lumpur rubber market ended the session weaker, as traders reacted to mixed signals from regional rubber futures.

Crude oil swings and a stronger ringgit also dampened trading mood, according to a dealer.

Crude Oil and Macro Influences

Oil prices stayed mostly stable after President Donald Trump stepped back from tariff threats over Greenland.

Meanwhile, markets digested data showing a rise in US crude inventories and reports of recent supply disruptions.

“However, losses were limited by worries over shrinking raw material supplies in major rubber-producing countries due to bad weather, plus China’s latest stimulus measures,” she told Bernama.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded down 0.61% at US$64.82 a barrel.

Rubber Price Levels

By mid-afternoon, physical rubber prices in Kuala Lumpur reflected the softer tone.

Time Grade Price Change 3 pm SMR 20 742.5 sen per kg Down 1 sen 3 pm Latex-in-bulk 576 sen Unchanged

The small drop in SMR 20 contrasts with the steady latex-in-bulk price, showing selective weakness in the physical rubber segment amid wider macro crosscurrents.