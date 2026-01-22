Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Goldman Sachs Raises Gold Outlook on Investor Demand

Goldman Sachs Raises Gold Outlook on Investor Demand

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
| Updated:

Key Moments

  • Goldman Sachs raised its year-end gold price target to $US5400 per ounce from $US4900.
  • The bank highlighted growing private sector diversification into gold as a primary driver of the new forecast.
  • Gold recently traded around $US4783 per ounce after hitting a record high of $US4888 per ounce on Wednesday.

Forecast Upgrade and Rationale

Goldman Sachs has lifted its projection for gold, now expecting the metal to reach $US5400 per ounce by the end of this year, up from a prior forecast of $US4900 per ounce. The firm pointed to a notable shift in investor behavior, emphasizing that private sector diversification into gold has become a significant force behind its more optimistic outlook.

The investment bank described this diversification trend as a key element reshaping gold market dynamics, with private investors increasingly turning to the metal as part of their broader portfolio strategies.

Role of Private Sector Investors

Goldman Sachs strategist Daan Struyven explained that private sector participants are allocating capital to gold as a hedge against global policy risks. In a note to clients, Struyven indicated that these diversification-focused investors are not expected to exit their positions in 2026, suggesting a durable source of demand.

This anticipated persistence of private sector holdings is seen as an important support for prices, reinforcing the bank’s expectation of continued strength in the gold market.

Shift in Drivers of the Gold Rally

The latest upswing in gold prices has gained momentum since 2025. Earlier phases of the rally in 2023 and 2024 were driven primarily by central bank purchases. More recently, however, the advance has been attributed to intensified competition between central banks and private sector investors for a finite supply of bullion.

Recent Price Action

Gold’s recent performance has underscored this tightening backdrop. On Thursday, the metal traded at roughly $US4783 per ounce, following a record high of $US4888 per ounce on Wednesday.

MetricValue
Previous Goldman Sachs year-end gold forecast$US4900 per ounce
Revised Goldman Sachs year-end gold forecast$US5400 per ounce
Gold price on Wednesday (record high)$US4888 per ounce
Gold price on Thursday$US4783 per ounce
