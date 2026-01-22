Freezing Weather Triggers Sharp Rally in Global Gas Markets

Key Moments

Front-month Henry Hub futures jumped 25% yesterday. As a result, prices are up more than 50% this week amid a severe U.S. cold spell.

U.S. natural gas storage stood at 3.19Tcf as of 9 January. This is 1% above last year and 3.4% above the five-year average.

Meanwhile, European TTF prices rose over 9% and briefly topped EUR40/MWh. EU storage remains low at 48%, keeping volatility high.

U.S. Natural Gas Spikes on Deep Freeze

U.S. natural gas futures surged as freezing temperatures spread nationwide. As a result, heating demand jumped and supply risks increased. Meanwhile, the rally in U.S. prices lifted European gas benchmarks.

Notably, natural gas led commodity gains yesterday. Front-month Henry Hub futures soared 25% in a single session. This followed a strong rise on Tuesday. Consequently, prices are now more than 50% higher this week.

Freezing weather has reached as far south as Texas. Therefore, heating demand has risen sharply. At the same time, concerns over production and infrastructure have resurfaced. For context, the February 2021 winter storm caused a record monthly production drop of roughly 7%.

BREAKING: Natural gas prices surge over 52% the last two days as a massive Arctic cold air blast is expected to bring snow to Texas. 30°F to 40°F below normal temperatures. This is the largest 6 sigma natural gas event since Feb 23, 2003. https://t.co/D3mtzBB5fw pic.twitter.com/tSbPEmAipx — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) January 21, 2026

Positioning Squeeze Amplifies Henry Hub Rally

However, the rally appears to have caught speculators off guard. Recent data show a net short position of 104k lots as of last Tuesday. Moreover, gross shorts were at their highest level since November 2024. As a result, heavy short covering has intensified this week’s price spike.

Storage Levels Temper Longer-Term Concerns

Despite sharp price gains, U.S. storage levels remain comfortable. Inventories stood at 3.19Tcf on 9 January. This is slightly above last year and well above the five-year average. Therefore, the rally may prove temporary. However, the outlook depends on how long the cold spell lasts.

Metric Latest Value Comparison U.S. natural gas storage 3.19Tcf 1% higher year-on-year; 3.4% above five-year average Speculative net position – Henry Hub Net short 104k lots Gross shorts highest since November 2024

U.S. Price Surge Reverberates Through European Gas Market

The U.S. rally has spilled into global markets. In Europe, the TTF benchmark settled more than 9% higher. It also briefly rose above EUR40/MWh. This marked the strongest level since June 2025.

European prices were already firm due to cold weather. In addition, storage levels remain tight. Now, concerns over U.S. supply risks are adding pressure. With EU storage at just 48%, volatility is likely to stay elevated in the near term.

Funds Shift Aggressively Long in TTF

Meanwhile, investor positioning has shifted sharply. Over the latest week, funds moved from a net short of 55.1TWh to a net long of 57.7TWh. This change reflected both short covering and fresh long positions in equal measure.

Contract Previous Net Position Latest Net Position Key Driver TTF Net short 55.1TWh Net long 57.7TWh Short covering and new long entries

Oil Market Steady as Macro Backdrop Improves

Oil prices were more subdued by comparison. ICE Brent settled just under 0.5% higher. Still, easing U.S.-EU trade tensions offered some support. This followed President Trump stepping back from tariff threats linked to Greenland.

Additional support came from the IEA’s latest monthly report. The agency raised its 2026 oil demand growth forecast to 930k b/d. Previously, it stood at 860k b/d. Nevertheless, the IEA still expects a sizable surplus through 2026.

