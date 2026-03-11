Barclays Lifts Nike Rating and Raises Price Target

Key Moments

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares rose 2% after Barclays upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equalweight.

Barclays increased its price target on Nike to $73 from $64, citing operational progress and early financial inflections.

The bank believes investor pessimism has peaked even as Nike continues to work through regional reset risks.

Barclays Turns More Positive on Nike

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded 2% higher on Wednesday after Barclays shifted its rating on the athletic apparel company to Overweight from Equalweight and lifted its price target to $73 from $64.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih attributed the upgrade to recent signs of operational improvement, emerging financial inflection points, and what the firm views as disciplined execution by management. “While acknowledging ongoing risks, we believe the risk/reward profile has shifted favorably, making NKE an attractive investment opportunity at this stage,” Yih commented.

Operational Progress and Investor Sentiment

According to Barclays, Nike has made notable strides in areas such as inventory management, operational resets, and a sharpened strategic focus on sustaining brand strength and stabilizing margins. The firm framed the rating change as a call that coincides with what it sees as maximum investor skepticism, even though the ongoing reset in North America is, in its view, largely tracking expectations.

Barclays pointed to visible operational gains in the North American market, including a return to double-digit growth in running and a dynamic where sales are expanding faster than inventory. The bank argued that many investors remain overly focused on already known reset challenges in China and certain parts of Asia Pacific and Latin America, and that this skepticism underestimates the improvements that are already underway.

Clarifying Wholesale Channel Dynamics

The analyst also pushed back on what Barclays described as a misleading perception around the wholesale channel. The firm addressed what it called a false narrative of wholesale channel “stuffing,” instead characterizing the current pattern as a typical restocking phase.

Risk Factors and Long-Term Outlook

Barclays acknowledged that meaningful risks persist, including potential tariff impacts, geopolitical uncertainties, and variability in demand trends. Even so, the firm pointed to Nike’s recent actions and early signs of financial improvement as indications that the most challenging phase may have passed.

For market participants with a longer investment horizon, Barclays argued that Nike now presents a compelling balance of risk and potential reward as it approaches what the firm describes as a fundamental bottom and works to reaccelerate growth.

Barclays View on Nike at a Glance