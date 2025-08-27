Spot Silver pulls back from a 1-month high

Spot Silver pulled back from a 1-month high on Wednesday due to a firmer US Dollar and some profit taking following recent rally.

The US Dollar Index was last up 0.47% to 98.677. A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Silver less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post this week he would fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

In response, Cook said that Trump had no authority to fire her and that she would not resign.

Market players are now expecting the key US PCE inflation figures for more guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

Markets are pricing in about an 87% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September.

Spot Silver was last down 0.85% on the day to trade at $38.28 per troy ounce.