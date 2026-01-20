Danish Krone Weakness Puts Spotlight on EUR/DKK Peg Strategy

Key Moments

EUR/DKK has climbed toward its highest level since the global pandemic, leaving the Danish krone among the weakest performers versus the U.S. dollar this year.

The move marks only the fourth time since ERM II began that EUR/DKK has reached its maximum tolerance band around the 7.46038 central rate.

Bank of America Securities expects Denmark’s central bank to defend the peg using FX intervention, backed by reserves near 22% of GDP.

Geopolitical Pressure Weighs on the Danish Krone

Geopolitical developments linked to Venezuela and Greenland have shaped early-year market behavior. As a result, pressure is now spilling into Danish financial markets.

According to Bank of America Securities, the Danish krone has lagged most peers against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. Meanwhile, EUR/DKK has pushed toward levels last seen during the global pandemic, increasing strain on Denmark’s exchange-rate regime.

ERM II Framework Comes Back Into Focus

Denmark remains the only European country still operating under the ERM II exchange-rate mechanism. Under this system, the krone can move within a ±2.25% band around the central EUR/DKK rate of 7.46038.

Notably, Bank of America stresses that both the speed and magnitude of any deviation matter. The current move represents just the fourth time since ERM II’s launch that EUR/DKK has touched its outer boundary.

Past Episodes Offer a Policy Roadmap

Bank of America highlighted three prior episodes when the krone weakened to similar extremes:

2000: After Denmark rejected euro-area membership.

After Denmark rejected euro-area membership. 2015: Following the Swiss National Bank’s removal of its currency peg.

Following the Swiss National Bank’s removal of its currency peg. 2019–2020: During diverging liquidity conditions between the Danish central bank and the ECB.

Taken together, these cases provide a clear guide to how Danish policymakers are likely to respond again.

FX Intervention Expected to Lead Policy Response

Based on past precedents, Bank of America expects Denmark’s central bank to rely first on foreign-exchange intervention. Importantly, FX reserves stand near an all-time high at roughly 22% of GDP.

In contrast, interest-rate adjustments remain a secondary tool. The current policy-rate spread favors the ECB by 25 basis points. While narrowing that gap is possible, analysts expect intervention to come first.

Additionally, ECB support cannot be ruled out if pressure intensifies, given its oversight role within ERM II.

Metric Level Comment Central EUR/DKK rate 7.46038 ERM II parity level Fluctuation band ±2.25% Maximum permitted deviation Policy-rate spread vs ECB 25 bps Adjustment seen as secondary option FX reserves ~22% of GDP Near record high, seen as ample defense

Outlook: Peg Defense Remains the Base Case

Looking ahead, Bank of America expects Danish authorities to maintain a firm defense of the exchange-rate framework.

“We expect the DKK peg to remain in place,” the bank concluded.