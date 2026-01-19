Risk-Off Returns, Bitcoin Dips Below Highs

Key Moments

Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $92,519.6 in Asian trading, giving back part of last week’s roughly 5% gain.

Trump’s threat of up to 25% tariffs on major European economies over Greenland hit risk appetite.

Crypto markets saw $869.5 million in liquidations over 24 hours, led by Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana.

Bitcoin Drops as Risk Sentiment Turns Negative

Bitcoin slipped in Asian trading on Monday, reversing some of last week’s gains as a fresh geopolitical shock hit global markets. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on several major European countries to push for control of Greenland.

By 00:56 ET (05:56 GMT), Bitcoin traded at $92,519.6. The coin had climbed about 5% last week, but buyers paused as risk sentiment weakened.

Other major tokens also fell, as traders locked in profits after a modest recovery over the prior week.

Bitcoin pulled back to $92K

Liquidations followed. $864M longs wiped out as sentiment shifted.

Price moves first. Explanations come later.#BTC #Crypto #MarketInsight pic.twitter.com/IMf2WEvhnI — bottomUP (@bottomupsocial) January 19, 2026

Regulatory Delays Add Pressure on Crypto

Crypto sentiment also weakened after U.S. lawmakers delayed a long-anticipated bill that would create a broader regulatory framework for the industry. Lawmakers postponed discussions after objections from several stakeholders, including Coinbase.

As a result, investors grew more cautious about near-term upside for digital assets.

Tariff Threats Trigger Risk-Off Rotation

Trump said he will impose tariffs of up to 25% on several European nations, including Denmark, France, and the UK, and keep them in place until Greenland is transferred to U.S. control.

European leaders rejected the demands, and France reportedly prepared retaliatory measures. The escalation raised concerns about wider trade fallout, including the potential strain on NATO and the risk of further geopolitical conflict.

Although tariffs do not directly affect cryptocurrencies, they hurt the broader risk appetite that usually supports speculative assets. As a result, traders shifted toward safer investments such as gold.

Liquidations Spike as Traders Get Caught Offside

Risk-off sentiment led to forced selling. Over the past 24 hours, crypto markets recorded $869.5 million in liquidations as traders adjusted positions after the tariff announcement.

Most liquidations came from long positions. Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin accounted for about $229.5 million, while Ether and Solana saw roughly $154.6 million and $60.5 million, respectively.

The pullback erased much of the recent recovery, leaving sentiment fragile heading into the week.

Asset Liquidations (USD) Position Type Bitcoin $229.5 million Primarily long Ether $154.6 million Not specified Solana $60.5 million Not specified All crypto (total) $869.5 million Majority long

Altcoins Follow Bitcoin Lower

Major altcoins moved in line with Bitcoin, extending the risk-off mood across the market.

Ether fell 3.5% to $3,199.06, while XRP declined 4.7% and dropped below $2.

Solana slid 6.6%, and Cardano and BNB lost 7.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Memecoins also weakened, with Dogecoin down 7.4% and $TRUMP falling 6.4%.