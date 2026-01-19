Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Micron Targets Taiwan Capacity Boost With $1.8 Billion Fab Deal

Micron Targets Taiwan Capacity Boost With $1.8 Billion Fab Deal

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Micron Technology signed an exclusive Letter of Intent to acquire PSMC’s P5 fabrication facility in Taiwan for $1.8 billion in cash.
  • The company expects the deal to close by the second quarter of 2026, with meaningful DRAM wafer output anticipated beginning in the second half of 2027.
  • The transaction is designed to expand Micron’s Taiwan manufacturing footprint and deepen its long-term collaboration with PSMC on post-wafer assembly and legacy DRAM support.

Transaction Overview

Micron Technology has entered into an exclusive Letter of Intent to acquire the P5 fabrication site in Taiwan from Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) for $1.8 billion in cash, according to a company announcement on Friday.

The P5 facility includes a 300,000 square foot cleanroom located in Tongluo, Miaoli County. Micron intends to use the site to help meet rising worldwide demand for memory products.

Strategic Rationale and Operational Integration

Micron described the transaction as a key step in strengthening its existing footprint in Taiwan. The Tongluo fab is situated close to Micron’s site in Taichung, a factor the company said will support operational efficiencies and synergies across its regional manufacturing network.

“This strategic acquisition of an existing cleanroom complements our current Taiwan operations and will enable Micron to increase production and better serve our customers in a market where demand continues to outpace supply,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of global operations at Micron Technology.

Upon closing, Micron plans to take control of the P5 site, install equipment, and gradually scale up DRAM production. During this transition, PSMC will move its own operations from the fab over an agreed timeframe.

Timeline and DRAM Output Plans

The companies expect the acquisition to be completed by the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Following closing and subsequent ramp activities, Micron anticipates that the site will begin delivering meaningful DRAM wafer output in the second half of 2027.

ItemDetail
BuyerMicron Technology
SellerPowerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC)
AssetP5 fabrication site, Tongluo, Miaoli County, Taiwan
Cleanroom size300,000 square feet
Purchase price$1.8 billion (cash)
Expected closingBy the second quarter of 2026 (subject to regulatory approvals)
Expected meaningful DRAM outputBeginning in the second half of 2027

Extended Collaboration With PSMC

As part of the Letter of Intent, Micron and PSMC also outlined a long-term partnership. The agreement covers post-wafer assembly processing services that PSMC will provide, as well as support for PSMC’s legacy DRAM portfolio.

Micron indicated that this Taiwan expansion forms one element of a broader global growth strategy focused on satisfying long-term customer demand for memory solutions.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures extend decline after smaller inventory dropNatural gas trading outlook: futures extend decline after smaller inventory drop Natural gas slid for a fourth day this week, on track for a ninth weekly decline in ten, after data by the EIA showed a smaller-than-expected inventory withdrawal in the seven days through January 23rd, with another thin draw projected to come […]
  • Everyone vs Apple: competitors press on the tech giantEveryone vs Apple: competitors press on the tech giant Apple has been on the top of the corporate headlines for the most part of last month. The company was accused for its tax evading policy using Irish subsidiaries and saving billion of dollars. The discussion of weather or not Apple was the one […]
  • Iranian Rial Plunges to Record Low as Sanctions Intensify Economic StrainIranian Rial Plunges to Record Low as Sanctions Intensify Economic Strain Key Moments Iran’s rial slid to an unprecedented rate of 1.2 million per U.S. dollar, deepening pressure on an already weak economy under nuclear-related sanctions. The currency’s collapse is pushing up the cost of staples such […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/CAD within the range of 1.4019-1.4088. The pair closed at 1.4063, gaining 0.17% on a daily basis.At 7:59 GMT today EUR/CAD was up 0.08% for the day to trade at 1.4072. The pair touched a daily high at […]
  • Volkswagen share price up, to appoint Porsche boss as new CEOVolkswagen share price up, to appoint Porsche boss as new CEO The board of scandal-hit German carmaker Volkswagen AG are expected to name today Porsche chief Matthias Müller as the companys new CEO after the position was vacated on Wednesday.Mr. Müller, who is close to the Piech and Porsche families, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/RUB daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/RUB daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/RUB within the range of 41.358-41.815. The pair closed at 41.700, gaining 0.77% on a daily basis.At 7:27 GMT today USD/RUB was up 0.39% for the day to trade at 41.909. The pair broke the first key daily resistance […]