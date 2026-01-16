Walmart Reshapes Executive Ranks With New U.S. and International Chiefs

Key Moments

Walmart appointed David Guggina as CEO of Walmart U.S., succeeding John Furner, who will become CEO of the overall company at the end of the month.

Chris Nicholas was named CEO of Walmart International after Kathryn McLay’s departure, which was announced on Thursday.

Latriece Watkins will take over as Sam’s Club CEO, while Seth Dallaire was elevated to chief growth officer after holding that position for the U.S. division.

Leadership Transition at the Top

Walmart has promoted long-serving executive David Guggina to lead its U.S. operations, appointing him CEO of Walmart U.S. on Friday. He will follow John Furner in the role, as Furner prepares to assume leadership of the entire company at the end of the month.

The company had previously disclosed in November that current CEO Doug McMillon would step down, with Furner set to succeed him as chief executive of the retail giant.

Profile of David Guggina

Guggina currently serves as chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S. Over nearly eight years with the company, he has held multiple senior positions, including executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S.

Executive New Role Most Recent Role David Guggina CEO, Walmart U.S. Chief e-commerce officer, Walmart U.S. John Furner CEO, Walmart Inc. CEO, Walmart U.S. Chris Nicholas CEO, Walmart International CEO, Sam’s Club Latriece Watkins CEO, Sam’s Club Executive at Walmart (prior role not further specified) Seth Dallaire Chief growth officer Chief growth officer, Walmart U.S.

Changes in International and Sam’s Club Leadership

In a separate move, Walmart appointed Chris Nicholas as CEO of its international division. His promotion follows the departure of Kathryn McLay, whose exit was announced on Thursday.

Nicholas, who currently runs Walmart-owned Sam’s Club as CEO, will be succeeded in that position by executive Latriece Watkins.

Expansion of Growth Leadership

Walmart also elevated Seth Dallaire to the role of chief growth officer for the broader company. Dallaire previously served as chief growth officer within the U.S. division.