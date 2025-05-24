EUR/SEK settles above 7-week low, posts weekly loss

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 10.7986, its weakest level since April 4th, after Euro Area’s negotiated wage growth slowed markedly in Q1, supporting the case for further ECB interest rate cuts.

Additional pressure on the Euro came after fresh US tariff threats.

New ECB data showed negotiated wages in the Euro Area rose 2.38% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025. It has been the smallest YoY increase since Q4 of 2021 and followed a 4.12% YoY growth in Q4 of 2024. The data aligned with the European Central Bank’s view that wage-driven inflation pressures were diminishing.

Markets have priced in an increased chance that the European Central Bank would lower interest rates next month.

In other data, Germany’s private sector went back into contraction territory in May, weighed down by a sharper downturn in services activity that offset manufacturing’s modest rebound.

According to flash estimates from S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank, the HCOB Flash Germany Composite PMI Output Index declined to 48.6 in May, 1.5 lower than April’s 50.1 and below the anticipated 50.4.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Ifo Business Climate indicator rose to 11-month high in May, at 87.5 and against estimates of 87.4.

Finally, Germany’s quarterly GDP growth has now been revised up to 0.4% in Q1 of 2025 from 0.2% in the initial estimate.

On the trade front, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was recommending a flat 50% tariff on all products imported from the European Union, effective June 1st. Trump also stated that discussions with the European Union were “going nowhere.”

The announcement reignited investor concerns over the impact of tariffs on global economy.

In Sweden, the rate of unemployment was reported at 8.9% in April, up from a three-month low of 8.5% in March. The number of unemployed persons went up by 27,000 from a year ago to 513,000.

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled 0.27% lower at 10.8264 on Friday.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.73% for the week.