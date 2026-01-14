Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Wells Fargo Delivers Higher Quarterly Earnings on Strong Interest Income

Written by Michael Fisher
Key Moments

  • Wells Fargo reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.36 billion, or $1.62 per share, up from $5.08 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.
  • Net interest income increased 4% year over year to $12.33 billion as the bank benefited from higher-yielding assets.
  • Regulators lifted a $1.95 trillion asset cap in June, helping total assets exceed $2 trillion last year for the first time.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Performance

Wells Fargo’s profit rose in the fourth quarter, supported by increased earnings from interest payments.

The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported net income of $5.36 billion, or $1.62 per share, for the three months ended December 31. In the same period a year earlier, net income was $5.08 billion, or $1.43 per share.

PeriodNet IncomeEarnings Per Share
Latest fourth quarter (ended December 31)$5.36 billion$1.62
Previous-year fourth quarter$5.08 billion$1.43

Regulatory Shift and Balance Sheet Growth

Regulators removed a $1.95 trillion asset cap in June, ending a penalty tied to Wells Fargo’s fake-accounts scandal. The removal of this restriction allowed the bank to expand its balance sheet, pushing total assets past the $2 trillion mark last year for the first time.

Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Environment

U.S. banks have benefited as fixed-rate assets and securities portfolios have been repriced over time into higher-yielding instruments. Within this backdrop, Wells Fargo’s net interest income – the spread between what it earns on loans and what it pays on deposits – increased 4% year over year to $12.33 billion in the quarter.

MetricReportedExpected Range
Net interest income (quarter)$12.33 billion$12.4 billion to $12.5 billion

The bank had anticipated quarterly net interest income to fall between $12.4 billion and $12.5 billion, slightly above the level it ultimately reported.

