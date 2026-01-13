Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Futures Ease as Investors Brace for CPI Report and Major Bank Results

Futures Ease as Investors Brace for CPI Report and Major Bank Results

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • U.S. stock index futures traded slightly lower, with Nasdaq 100 Futures underperforming with a 0.3% decline.
  • Markets are focused on the upcoming December CPI report, with both headline and core inflation expected to match or exceed November readings.
  • Fourth-quarter earnings season is set to ramp up, led by results from major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

Futures Slip After Record Closes on Wall Street

U.S. equity index futures edged lower on Tuesday as market participants positioned themselves ahead of key inflation data and a wave of earnings reports from large financial institutions.

At 05:35 ET (10:35 GMT), Dow Jones Futures were down 60 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures declined 10 points, or 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 65 points, or 0.3%.

These moves followed a positive session on Monday, when major U.S. stock benchmarks ended higher. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at new record highs, recovering from earlier weakness tied to concerns over the implications of a criminal investigation into Powell and President Donald Trump’s proposed cap on credit card rates.

CPI Report in Focus as Fed Path Weighed

Attention is now turning to the release of the December U.S. consumer price index, a key measure of inflation closely watched by markets and policymakers.

Consensus expectations are for consumer prices in the U.S. to rise by 2.7% over the twelve months to December, in line with the 2.7% rate recorded in November. On a month-on-month basis, CPI is anticipated to increase by 0.3%, also matching November’s pace of 0.3%.

When excluding more volatile components such as food and energy, core CPI is projected to firm modestly. Forecasts point to a year-on-year rise of 2.7%, compared to 2.6% previously, and a monthly increase of 0.3%, up from 0.2% in November.

Inflation dynamics and the condition of the labor market are described as the two primary factors guiding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. Nonfarm payrolls data released last week indicated resilience in the labor market.

This combination of steady labor demand and persistent inflation pressures could discourage the Fed from delivering additional rate cuts this year. Market pricing has already moved away from the possibility of a rate reduction in January, although expectations still reflect two further cuts in 2026.

Key Inflation and Market Metrics

IndicatorPeriod / BasisExpected / Recent Value
Headline CPIYear-on-year, December2.7% (expected, same as November)
Headline CPIMonth-on-month, December0.3% (expected, same as November)
Core CPIYear-on-year, December2.7% (expected, vs. 2.6% in November)
Core CPIMonth-on-month, December0.3% (expected, vs. 0.2% in November)
Dow Jones FuturesChange at 05:35 ET-60 points, or -0.1%
S&P 500 FuturesChange at 05:35 ET-10 points, or -0.1%
Nasdaq 100 FuturesChange at 05:35 ET-65 points, or -0.3%

Major U.S. Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

In addition to inflation, investors are preparing for the start of the fourth-quarter reporting season, with a particular focus on the banking sector.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are scheduled to release their results on Tuesday. They will be followed on Wednesday by Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Together with the CPI release, these earnings updates are poised to help shape risk sentiment in U.S. equities in the early weeks of 2026. Strong performance from the big banks could support a more constructive view of the broader corporate landscape and ease some of the unease among more cautious investors.

Trump Flags Potential AI Data Center Power Billing Changes

On the policy front, President Donald Trump commented on energy costs related to artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.

Trump said on Monday that his administration was engaged in discussions with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and several other large technology firms to ensure that the higher utility expenses tied to data centers do not feed through into residential electricity bills.

“I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers… the big Technology Companies who build them must ‘pay their own way,’” Trump said in a social media post.

Although he did not outline the specific nature of the “major changes” under consideration, his remarks touched on mounting public concerns over the potential impact of data center power usage on household utility costs.

Any new regulatory measures, however, could also imply increased operating costs for companies that run AI data centers.

Oil Extends Gains on Iranian Supply Concerns

In commodities, crude oil prices advanced, marking a fourth straight session of gains, as intensifying anti-government protests in Iran fueled worries about possible disruptions to supply from a key OPEC producer.

Brent futures climbed 1.2% to $64.61 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 1.5% to $60.23 per barrel.

In the previous session, Brent reached its highest level in seven weeks, and WTI rose to a one-month high.

Crude BenchmarkPriceMoveRecent High
Brent$64.61 per barrel+1.2%Seven-week high in prior session
WTI$60.23 per barrel+1.5%One-month high in prior session
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Outlook for USD/JPY cross during the upcoming weekOutlook for USD/JPY cross during the upcoming week US dollar ended the week on negative territory against the Japanese yen on Friday, marking a second consecutive weekly loss, due to the release of a string of non-optimistic economic data out of the United States, which bolstered prospects […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3897-1.3997. The pair closed at 1.3967, edging up 0.29% on a daily basis. It has been the 15th gain in the past 39 trading days. GBP/USD has depreciated 1.83% so far during the current […]
  • AUD/USD hits fresh 3 1/2-year lows during US trade on FridayAUD/USD hits fresh 3 1/2-year lows during US trade on Friday Australian dollar retreated to fresh 3.5-year lows against its US rival during Fridays US session, as industrial activity in the United States expanded and housing starts remained steady in December.AUD/USD touched a session low at 0.8764 […]
  • GBP/USD slid ahead of BoE inflation reportGBP/USD slid ahead of BoE inflation report The sterling retreated against the US dollar on Wednesday for a second day in a row ahead of Bank of England Governor Mark Carneys statement on forward guidance, regarding interest rates in the United Kingdom.GBP/USD hit a session low at […]
  • Google Inc.’s share price up, Nest Labs unit opens platform to outside developers, making homes more connectedGoogle Inc.’s share price up, Nest Labs unit opens platform to outside developers, making homes more connected The Nest Labs unit of Google Inc. revealed that it is implementing a program in order to encourage companies to produce a variety of services and devices that will be compatible with the digital thermostat of Nest Labs, as well as with other […]
  • USD/JPY Retreats Below 142.00 as Yen Regains GroundUSD/JPY Retreats Below 142.00 as Yen Regains Ground Key momentsThe USD/JPY pair is now hovering close to the 142.00 mark. This followed an earlier surge past the 143.00 threshold, which marked the yen’s lowest valuation against the dollar in months. The US Dollar Index was boosted by […]