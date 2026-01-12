Apple Edges Ahead in Modest 2025 Smartphone Market Rebound

Key Moments

Global smartphone shipments rose 2% year-on-year in 2025, supported by improving demand in emerging economies.

Apple led the top five vendors with a 20% market share, helped by iPhone 17 series sales and strength in emerging and mid-sized markets.

Counterpoint Research expects the smartphone market to soften in 2026 as chipmakers prioritize AI data centers, tightening chip supply and lifting component costs.

2025 Market Overview

Global smartphone shipments grew 2% year-on-year in 2025, as firmer demand and improving economic conditions in emerging markets underpinned a modest recovery, Counterpoint Research reported on Monday.

Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra noted that Apple secured the largest share among the top five vendors, with the iPhone maker benefiting from favorable trends in both emerging and mid-sized markets, along with strong traction for its iPhone 17 line-up.

Vendor Rankings and Market Shares

Apple held a 20% share of global smartphone shipments, placing it at the top of the market in 2025. Samsung ranked second with a 19% share and recorded what the firm described as modest shipment growth. Xiaomi took third place with a 13% share, supported by consistent demand in emerging markets.

Vendor Market Share in 2025 Noted Performance Drivers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 20% Strong iPhone 17 series demand; growth in emerging and mid-sized markets Samsung 19% Modest shipment growth Xiaomi 13% Steady demand in emerging markets

Impact of Tariffs and Shipment Timing

Counterpoint observed that device makers front-loaded shipments earlier in 2025 to reduce exposure to tariffs. However, as the year went on, this dynamic faded and had little impact on shipment volumes in the second half, according to the research firm.

Outlook for 2026: Pressure from AI-Driven Chip Demand

Looking ahead, Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak signaled a less favorable backdrop for the industry in 2026. The firm expects the global smartphone market to weaken as chip shortages and higher component prices weigh on production. Pathak attributed these pressures to chipmakers giving precedence to AI data centers over smartphone applications.