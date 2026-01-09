GM Books $6 Billion Hit as Policy Shifts Undermine EV Strategy

Key Moments

General Motors expects about $6 billion in fourth-quarter charges tied to reduced EV incentives and looser U.S. emissions standards.

Roughly $1.8 billion of the charges are non-cash impairments and related items, with approximately $4.2 billion tied to supplier and contract costs.

GM’s stock fell about 2% in premarket trading after the company disclosed the charges in an SEC filing.

Policy Changes Force GM to Rethink EV Ambitions

General Motors will record approximately $6 billion in charges as its electric vehicle strategy faces headwinds following the end of key U.S. tax incentives and a relaxation of auto emissions standards. The company is responding to weaker EV sales after the U.S. government scaled back tax benefits designed to support electric vehicle purchases and eased emissions rules that had encouraged automakers to move away from internal combustion engines.

GM’s shares declined about 2% in premarket trading on Friday after the disclosure.

The new charges, to be recognized in the fourth quarter, come on top of a previously announced $1.6 billion charge in the prior quarter. That earlier charge, announced in October, was also tied to the changing regulatory and incentive landscape, which has prompted automakers to reassess aggressive timelines for transitioning their vehicle lineups to electric power.

Breakdown of the $6 Billion Charge

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday, GM detailed the composition of the roughly $6 billion in charges. The total includes non-cash impairments and other non-cash items of about $1.8 billion, along with approximately $4.2 billion related to supplier commercial settlements, contract termination costs, and other associated charges.

Component Amount (approx.) Description Non-cash impairments and other non-cash charges $1.8 billion Accounting adjustments reflecting reduced EV-related asset values and related items Supplier and contractual costs $4.2 billion Supplier commercial settlements, contract cancellation fees, and other related charges Total estimated charges $6 billion To be recorded in the fourth quarter

BREAKING: In a massive hit, General Motors, $GM, is writing down $6 billion in EV investments. This comes just weeks after a similar $19.5 billion EV write down by Ford. pic.twitter.com/MrL6uhSKsW — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) January 8, 2026

Impact of EV Tax Credit Changes

A key factor behind GM’s reassessment has been the expiration of the federal EV tax credit. The EV tax credit ended in September, removing a financial incentive that had supported consumer adoption of electric vehicles. The clean vehicle tax credit had previously provided up to $7,500 for new EV purchases and as much as $4,000 for used electric vehicles.

With those incentives no longer in place, the economics of EV ownership have shifted for many buyers, contributing to softer demand and prompting GM to recalibrate its investment and production plans.

GM’s Long-Term EV and Climate Goals Under Pressure

GM had been one of the most aggressive U.S. automakers in committing to a transition away from internal combustion engines. In 2020, the company announced plans to invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles over the subsequent five years, representing a 35% increase compared with plans laid out before the pandemic.

As part of that strategy, GM expected that by 2030, more than half of its manufacturing plants in North America and China would be capable of producing electric vehicles. The company also pledged to devote nearly $750 million through 2025 to expand EV charging infrastructure.

GM’s stated objective was for the vast majority of its vehicles to be electric by 2035, with a target of making the entire company carbon neutral five years later.

According to the article, those long-term plans “have be shaken due to the drastic differences in economic and environmental policies between the Biden and Trump administrations.”

Global EV Competitive Landscape

Electric vehicles have been viewed as the future of the U.S. auto sector, but the article highlights that China has emerged as a global leader in EV technology in recent years. Factories there have been producing millions of vehicles and building the foundation for a large-scale charging network.

Earlier this month, the competitive dynamics shifted further when Tesla lost its position as the world’s largest EV maker. It was overtaken by China’s BYD, which produced 2.26 million electric vehicles last year.

Analyst Views and Investment Commentary

