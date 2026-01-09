Disney Chief Iger Signals Deeper China Focus in Meeting With Vice Premier

Key Moments

Disney CEO Bob Iger met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Iger said Disney will continue increasing its investment in China, while Ding welcomed additional capital from Disney and other foreign firms.

His visit followed the breakout success of “Zootopia 2,” which became China’s highest-grossing Hollywood import with more than $600 million in box office revenue.

Strategic Meeting in Beijing

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger held talks with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing on Friday, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.

During the meeting, Iger said Disney will continue to expand its investment footprint in China. Xuexiang, for his part, expressed receptiveness to greater investment from Disney and other overseas companies, Xinhua reported.

Box Office Success Drives Momentum

Iger’s trip took place shortly after Disney’s “Zootopia 2” became the top-grossing Hollywood import in China. The film has generated more than $600 million in ticket sales since its release on November 26.

The sequel overtook the previous benchmark set by Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and has also been linked to robust merchandise sales for the company in the market.

Film Milestone in China Additional Notes “Zootopia 2” Highest-grossing Hollywood import Box office exceeds $600 million since November 26 release “Avengers: Endgame” Former record holder for Hollywood imports Surpassed by “Zootopia 2”

China’s Role in Disney’s Film Portfolio

China remains a key destination for family-oriented Hollywood films, even as the country maintains a quota limiting the number of foreign movie releases each year. Disney’s Marvel titles and animated productions have proven especially popular with Chinese audiences.

However, the report noted that a prolonged trade dispute with Washington had partially dampened this strong performance through 2025.