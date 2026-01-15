Wall Street Prepares for the Open as Major Earnings and Deals Reshape Premarket Trade

Key Moments

U.S. equity futures inched higher as investors evaluated fresh bank earnings alongside easing geopolitical concerns.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) surged 6.2% in premarket action after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit driven by artificial intelligence demand.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) dropped 3.5% after unveiling a roughly $14.5 billion agreement to acquire Penumbra to broaden its vascular portfolio.

Market Overview

U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Thursday as geopolitical tensions eased and investors assessed a new round of major banking results and corporate updates.

Premarket trading featured notable moves across financials, technology, healthcare, and consumer-facing names, with earnings, strategic deals, and analyst actions driving stock-specific reactions.

Notable Premarket Movers

Company Exchange / Ticker Premarket Move Key Driver Goldman Sachs NYSE:GS -1.4% Fourth-quarter profit increased, supported by dealmaking, stronger trading revenues in a volatile market, and a one-time gain from exiting its Apple credit card partnership, yet shares traded lower. Morgan Stanley NYSE:MS +1.1% Reported higher fourth-quarter profit as investment bankers benefited from a strong quarter for deal activity. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE:TSM +6.2% Posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, aided by robust demand tied to artificial intelligence. Spotify Technology NYSE:SPOT +0.7% Announced a premium subscription price increase for existing users in the U.S., Estonia, and Latvia from $11.99 per month to $12.99. BlackRock NYSE:BLK +1.8% Assets under management climbed to $14 trillion after the firm recorded record quarterly net inflows of $342 billion. Boston Scientific NYSE:BSX -3.5% Revealed plans to acquire Penumbra in a transaction valued at about $14.5 billion to expand its vascular pipeline. GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ:GEHC -1.8% UBS cut its rating to “sell” from “neutral,” arguing the current valuation already reflects what it views as best-case outcomes for tariff mitigation and new product launches. Dell Technologies NYSE:DELL +1.9% Barclays upgraded the stock to “overweight” from “equal weight,” citing increased confidence in Dell’s positioning in AI servers and improving prospects in enterprise server and storage markets.

Banking and Asset Management in Focus

In the financial sector, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) moved lower by 1.4% in premarket trading. This came even as the firm reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit, supported by its investment banking activities, stronger trading performance in a turbulent market backdrop, and a one-time benefit from ending its credit card collaboration with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) advanced 1.1% after the bank disclosed higher fourth-quarter profit, with its investment banking arm benefiting from a solid flow of deals during the quarter.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) gained 1.8% as the asset manager’s assets under management reached $14 trillion, bolstered by record quarterly net inflows of $342 billion.

Tech, AI, and Hardware-Driven Moves

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) jumped 6.2% premarket after delivering stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit. The company attributed the performance to elevated demand related to artificial intelligence.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose 1.9% after Barclays upgraded the stock to “overweight” from “equal weight.” The firm pointed to growing conviction in Dell’s role in AI servers and improving conditions in enterprise server and storage markets.

Healthcare and Strategic Deals

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) declined 3.5% following the announcement of its intention to purchase Penumbra in a deal valued at about $14.5 billion. The transaction is aimed at broadening Boston Scientific’s vascular offerings.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) slipped 1.8% after UBS downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral.” The broker indicated that, in its view, the current share price already incorporates the best possible execution on tariff mitigation initiatives and upcoming product introductions.

Consumer and Subscription Services

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) edged up 0.7% as investors responded to its decision to increase the cost of its premium subscription plan for existing customers in the U.S., Estonia, and Latvia, lifting the monthly fee from $11.99 to $12.99.

Further Insight

For additional analysis on corporate developments and market drivers, readers are directed to InvestingPro.