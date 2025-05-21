Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Wall Street Futures Dip 0.6% as Tariff Concerns Resurface Amid Dollar Depreciation

Wall Street Futures Dip 0.6% as Tariff Concerns Resurface Amid Dollar Depreciation

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: May 21, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined around 0.6% on Wednesday
  • The US dollar hit its lowest value in two weeks as investors scrutinized government debt and policy signals.
  • Tariff-related concerns continue to fuel bullish outlook.

Futures Slip as Market Optimism Fades

US equity futures were under pressure on Wednesday as investors recalibrated expectations around the economic impact of existing tariffs. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 268 basis points, or 0.63%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis practically mirrored this negative investor sentiment, falling 0.60% to hit 21,319. As for S&P 500 contracts, they dropped by 0.58% to 5,925.

S&P 500 futures fall 0.6%, TradingView

Tariff Uncertainty Stokes Volatility

Tuesday’s pullback in equities came after a six-session winning streak that brought the S&P 500 close to record territory. The retreat followed renewed concerns that existing tariffs would continue to constrain economic growth. Moreover, despite the recent agreement between the US and China to pause some new duties, market anxieties resurfaced due to recent tensions tied to AI chip exports.

Strategists are increasingly cautioning against overly bullish sentiment linked to these temporary trade truce headlines. Gregory Daco, Chief Economist at EY, asserted on Tuesday that equity markets had responded with excessive optimism and had failed to acknowledge the ongoing economic burden created by high tariffs.

Dollar Struggles Below 100,00, Retail Sector in Focus as Prices Rise

Further highlighting broader risk, the US dollar sank to its lowest levels in two weeks, and is trading below the 100.00 mark today. Market participants are now tracking the ongoing G-7 meeting in Banff, Canada, for clues on whether the administration may favor a weaker dollar. Broader concerns about the federal budget deficit and possible tax policy changes have further lowered investor confidence.

Corporate earnings have become a major battleground for interpreting the economic outlook, with retailers standing at the forefront of this conversation. Last week, Walmart warned consumers should brace for higher prices due to tariffs. In contrast, yesterday saw Home Depot vow not to raise its prices despite similar cost pressures.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Canada’s Ivey PMI reported at two-year highCanada’s Ivey PMI reported at two-year high Canada's seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index was reported at a reading of 63.0 in April, up from 57.5 in March.The latest PMI result exceeded a consensus of analyst estimates of 58.1 and has also been the highest in two […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5945-1.5832. The pair closed at 1.5919, shedding 0.49% on a daily basis.At 8:03 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.5923. The pair held in a daily range of […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1057-1.1125. The pair closed at 1.1081, down 0.12% on a daily basis and marking a third consecutive trading day of losses. The daily low has also been the lowest level since August 12th, when […]
  • Sasol Limited announces new CEO appointmentSasol Limited announces new CEO appointment Sasol Limited said on Friday that it had appointed Simon Baloyi as President, Chief Executive Officer and executive director of the company, effective April 1st 2024.Simon Baloyi is to succeed Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue to […]
  • EUR/USD close to two-week lows during late US trade on FridayEUR/USD close to two-week lows during late US trade on Friday The euro traded in proximity to two-week lows against the US dollar during late phase of US session, after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its index of manufacturing activity climbed to the highest level since April […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.1203-1.1264. The pair closed at 1.1229, losing 0.08% on a daily basis.At 7:53 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.12% for the day to trade at 1.1218. The pair touched a daily low at 1.1214 at […]