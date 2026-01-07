Gold Market Braces for Potential Pressure From Upcoming Index Rebalancing

Key Moments

BCOM’s January rebalancing will cut gold’s target weight to 14.9% from 20.4%, near the index cap.

Deutsche Bank estimates the shift could trigger sales of about 2.4 million troy ounces of gold.

Gold and silver are expected to see some of the largest supply increases from rebalancing flows.

Index Rebalancing May Pressure Gold Prices

Investing.com — Gold prices may face short-term pressure next week as flows tied to the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) January rebalancing hit the market. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Hsueh said these index-driven adjustments could weigh on prices.

According to Hsueh, gold and silver are among the commodities likely to face negative pressure during the January rebalancing. Aluminium may also see outflows. By contrast, cocoa, crude oil, natural gas, and gas oil could benefit from higher index allocations.

Meanwhile, the BCOM rebalancing is scheduled to run from January 9 through January 15.

Gold Weight Cut Signals Selling Pressure

The adjustment reflects a sharp reduction in gold’s index weight. BCOM rules cap any single commodity at 15% to preserve diversification.

As a result, gold’s target allocation will fall to 14.9% from 20.4%. This move brings the metal back in line with the index’s weighting limits.

Hsueh estimates that the change could lead to sales of roughly 2.4 million troy ounces of gold over the five-day window.

Potential Price Impact and Silver Exposure

Based on past exchange-traded product flows, Hsueh said the expected selling may translate into a 2.5% to 3.0% decline in gold prices. However, the impact depends on the lookback period and calculation method.

Silver may also face pressure. When measured against open interest and daily trading volumes, both gold and silver rank among the commodities with the largest projected supply increases.

History Shows Mixed Price Reactions

Despite these projections, Hsueh cautioned that rebalancing does not always drive prices in a consistent direction.

Between 2021 and 2024, large shifts in index weights generally moved in the same direction as prices. However, 2025 broke that pattern.

Notably, gold prices rose in 2025 even as its index weight declined. This outcome highlights that index flows do not always dictate market direction.

Summary of Key Rebalancing Metrics