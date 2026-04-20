Rupee Under Strain Amid Renewed US-Iran Risks

Key Moments

The US dollar initially weakened on signs of progress in US-Iran talks, then recovered as tensions flared over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Reserve Bank of India kept rates at 5.25% and cut growth forecasts, citing the impact of the US-Iran war and near-term inflation pressures.

USD/INR remains in a broader bearish trend for the rupee, with traders closely watching technical levels and upcoming US data and ceasefire developments.

Fundamental Overview – USD

The US dollar began Friday under pressure after a series of encouraging developments around US-Iran negotiations suggested an agreement might be close. Sentiment improved when Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a pullback in the greenback as markets responded to the apparent easing in geopolitical risk.

However, the dollar later retraced those losses going into the weekend. The shift followed comments from President Trump that the United States would maintain the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz until a deal with Iran was fully concluded. Market participants appeared to position more defensively before the weekend in case of renewed tensions.

That caution proved justified as Iran subsequently shut the Strait again in response to the continued US blockade. Despite this escalation, a ceasefire is still in place and reports continue to indicate ongoing talks and an expressed preference on both sides for a diplomatic solution. This backdrop has helped support broader market sentiment for now.

The ceasefire, however, is set to expire tomorrow unless another extension is agreed. Market pricing reflects expectations of a further extension, based in part on Trump’s prior behavior, but the situation remains fluid. Overall, price movements in the US dollar continue to react primarily to headlines around the US-Iran situation, and this driver is expected to remain dominant until a formal resolution emerges.

Fundamental Overview – INR

The Indian rupee has found some stability over the past couple of weeks, supported by improved risk appetite tied to optimism over a potential US-Iran deal. This more constructive sentiment has offered the currency some relief, even as the latest flare-up in tensions has made investors more cautious.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its policy rate unchanged at 5.25% at its most recent meeting. At the same time, the central bank lowered its growth projections, explicitly citing the effects of the US-Iran war. The RBI also indicated that it expects inflation to rise in the near term, while economic growth is anticipated to slow.

From a broader perspective, the Indian rupee remains in a structurally bearish trend against the US dollar. Within this context, dip-buying interest in USD/INR is likely to emerge near key technical levels as participants seek opportunities to drive the pair toward new highs. That said, if the US-Iran war concludes and geopolitical risk recedes, the rupee may stay underpinned in the short term and could potentially extend its recent relief rally.

USD/INR Technical Picture

Timeframe Key Features Bias / Levels in Focus Daily Price trading within a channel; recent decline on US-Iran optimism followed by a late Friday rebound. Sellers eye the lower channel boundary; potential selling interest on any pullback to the upper channel boundary; buyers require a break above the upper boundary to target new highs. 4 hour Minor downward trendline acting as resistance. Sellers likely to defend the trendline to press for new lows; buyers watching for a breakout above it to extend the rebound toward the upper channel boundary. 1 hour Short-term action dominated by the same trendline. Sellers expected to continue leaning on the trendline; in case of a breakout, buyers may aim to push the move toward the 94.00 resistance level.

USD/INR – Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, USD/INR extended its move lower last week amid increased confidence in a potential US-Iran agreement. As those expectations gained traction, the pair pressed further down within its existing channel. Late on Friday, however, the pair rebounded, reflecting what appears to have been pre-weekend hedging activity as traders sought protection against the risk of an escalation in hostilities.

For now, the lower boundary of the established channel remains the primary objective for sellers. Should the pair retrace higher toward the upper boundary of the channel, additional selling interest is likely to emerge there as participants position for fresh downside and potential new lows. Conversely, buyers would need to force a sustained break above the upper channel boundary to clear the path for another leg higher and set the stage for new highs.

USD/INR – 4 Hour Timeframe

On the 4 hour chart, price action is capped by a minor descending trendline that is providing resistance. This trendline is serving as a reference point for sellers, who are expected to continue using it as a level from which to press the pair toward new lows within the broader channel structure.

On the other side, buyers are focused on a clean break above this trendline. A move higher through this resistance could encourage additional long positions and potentially carry USD/INR back toward the upper boundary of the larger channel seen on the daily timeframe.

USD/INR – 1 Hour Timeframe

The 1 hour chart does not add much beyond what is visible on the higher timeframes. The same downward trendline continues to guide short-term trading behavior, with sellers likely to keep defending this line to maintain downward pressure.

If buyers manage to force a breakout above the trendline, they are likely to aim for an extension of the short-term rally toward the 94.00 resistance area, which stands out as a near-term upside level of interest.

Upcoming Market Catalysts

Looking ahead, several scheduled data releases and geopolitical events could influence USD/INR and broader market sentiment:

Tomorrow: US Retail Sales data are due, providing an update on the strength of US consumer activity.

Thursday: The latest US Jobless Claims figures and US PMI releases are set for publication.

Ceasefire deadline: Market participants remain focused on US-Iran newsflow as the current ceasefire is scheduled to expire tomorrow, with attention centered on whether an extension is agreed.

Until there is a definitive outcome on the ceasefire and broader US-Iran negotiations, geopolitical headlines are likely to remain a dominant driver for both the US dollar and the Indian rupee.