Arbe Robotics Jumps After Launching Next-Generation NVIDIA-Enabled Radar Platform

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) jumped 20.8% in Monday premarket trading after unveiling a new radar platform built on NVIDIA technology.

The company plans to showcase the automotive-grade radar system at CES 2026 with more than 20,000 detections per frame.

Arbe targets hands-off and eyes-off highway driving, with detection beyond 300 meters and strong performance in poor weather.

Shares Rally After Platform Reveal

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) surged 20.8% in Monday premarket trading. The move followed the launch of a new radar platform that integrates NVIDIA computing technology.

The Israel-based company focuses on perception radar solutions. It said the platform combines high-resolution radar data with NVIDIA’s processing power. As a result, the system supports advanced driver-assistance and autonomous driving use cases.

CES 2026 Plans and Technical Details

Arbe said it will present the platform at CES 2026. There, the company plans to demonstrate how the radar fits into full perception stacks.

The system delivers more than 20,000 detections per frame through a 2,304-channel array. According to Arbe, this setup provides dense and high-quality data. In turn, it supports advanced perception and AI algorithms.

Feature Specification / Description Exchange & Ticker NASDAQ:ARBE Premarket move +20.8% Detections per frame 20,000+ Channel array 2,304 channels Detection range 300+ meters Planned event CES 2026

Autonomous Driving Focus and Weather Performance

Arbe said the platform supports hands-off and eyes-off driving at highway speeds. Importantly, the radar detects objects beyond 300 meters. This range gives autonomous systems more time to react.

In addition, the company highlighted reliable performance in snow, rain, and fog. These conditions often limit cameras and LiDAR systems.

“This initiative sets a new benchmark for perception in all conditions,” said CEO Kobi Marenko. He added that the collaboration speeds up adoption of safer and more affordable autonomous solutions.

Demonstrations and NVIDIA Integration

At CES 2026, Arbe plans to present several demonstrations. For example, it will show an AI-based Occupancy Grid developed with Perciv AI.

Meanwhile, the company will also highlight LiDAR-like performance using HD radar. In addition, Arbe plans to display the platform running on NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Orin system.

Market Context and Investor View

Arbe noted recent share price volatility over the past year. Investors continue to assess the company’s commercial prospects. This evaluation comes amid strong competition in the autonomous sensor market.