Warner Bros Discovery Reported to Favor Netflix Deal Over $108.4 Billion Paramount Offer

Key Moments

Warner Bros Discovery is likely to reject Paramount Skydance’s revised $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid, CNBC reports.

Larry Ellison reportedly provided a $40.4 billion personal guarantee to backstop equity financing for the Paramount offer.

Paramount kept its all-cash offer at $30 per share while increasing the regulatory reverse termination fee and extending the tender offer deadline.

Warner Bros Discovery Poised to Reject Paramount

Investing.com — Warner Bros Discovery is expected to reject Paramount Skydance’s $108.4 billion hostile bid, CNBC reported on Tuesday. This anticipated refusal would block Paramount’s latest attempt to secure the deal.

Paramount had tried to strengthen its offer by improving the financing package and addressing earlier concerns. However, Warner Bros Discovery appears unconvinced by these adjustments.

Larry Ellison Provides Guarantee to Support Financing

Paramount disclosed that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison personally guaranteed $40.4 billion in equity financing. This step aims to increase confidence in the offer’s funding structure. In addition, it addresses uncertainties linked to the previous proposal.

Moreover, Paramount raised its regulatory reverse termination fee. This action signals the company’s willingness to assume more risk if regulators block the deal.

Key Terms of Paramount’s Proposal

Paramount also extended the tender offer deadline. This extension gives shareholders extra time to respond to the bid. Despite these changes, the all-cash component remains at $30 per share.

Element Detail Total bid value $108.4 billion Personal guarantee $40.4 billion from Larry Ellison Cash offer per share $30 per share (all-cash value) Additional terms Higher regulatory reverse termination fee; extended tender offer deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Focuses on Netflix Deal

Despite Paramount’s revised bid, Warner Bros Discovery seems focused on a competing cash-and-stock transaction with Netflix. According to CNBC, the company’s decision reflects ongoing concerns about valuation, strategic alignment, and certainty of closing.

Even after Paramount improved its offer, Warner Bros Discovery appears to prioritize its Netflix strategy over the hostile takeover.