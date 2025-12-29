Nvidia Completes $5 Billion Strategic Investment in Intel

Key Moments

Nvidia invested $5 billion in Intel common stock under a September private placement agreement.

The purchase covered more than 214.7 million Intel shares at a fixed price of $23.28 per share.

U.S. antitrust regulators cleared the investment earlier in December, and the transaction was disclosed in a Monday filing.

Transaction Overview

Nvidia has completed the purchase of Intel shares valued at $5 billion, according to a filing made on Monday. The move fulfills the terms of a transaction initially announced in September.

Under the September agreement, the AI-focused semiconductor company committed to acquire Intel common stock at a price of $23.28 per share. The capital infusion is viewed as a significant financial support for Intel following a period marked by strategic missteps and heavy spending on expanding manufacturing capacity.

Intel ($INTC) has confirmed the completion of the issuance and sale of 214,776,632 common shares to Nvidia ($NVDA). Nvidia acquired these shares at a price of $23.28 per share, for a total acquisition price of $5 billion. With Intel's current share price at $36.85, the current… pic.twitter.com/rHdUKnMYcC — Gabriel Durand (@NarakWisdom2024) December 29, 2025

Details of the Equity Purchase

The filing indicated that Nvidia acquired more than 214.7 million Intel shares through a private placement at the agreed price of $23.28 per share. The purchase amount corresponds to the previously disclosed $5 billion commitment.

Item Detail Total investment value $5 billion Number of Intel shares acquired Over 214.7 million Price per Intel share $23.28 Transaction structure Private placement

Regulatory Clearance

Nvidia’s investment in Intel received approval from U.S. antitrust authorities earlier in December. The clearance was disclosed in a notice posted by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, paving the way for the transaction to proceed as outlined in the September agreement.

Market Reaction

In premarket trading, Nvidia shares were down 1.3%, while Intel stock showed little change following the disclosure of the completed investment.